Key member of Lawrence Bishnoi gang held for forging documents for passports

A team of the Special Task Force (STF), Gurugram, arrested a man, who allegedly made fake passports for members of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang with forged documents, from the Gurugram Faridabad road while he was on his way to meet the gang members.

Police identified the suspect as Raju Nepali, a native of Nepal who was living in a rented accommodation in DLF Phase 1 for many months.

Police said a case under sections 120B (conspiracy), 419 (cheating by personation), 420 (fraud) , 467 (forgery), 468 (forgery for purpose of cheating), 471 (using forged document as genuine) of the IPC and section 12 (1) (b) of the Passport Act was registered against the suspect at DLF Phase I police station on Thursday night.

Sumit Kuhar, superintendent of police, STF, Haryana, said Raju used to make fake passports for the gang members. “We have taken him on police remand for four days and are trying to find out how many passports he has made so far,” he said.

Kuhar said during investigation, the STF team found a passport form of Samar Singh, a resident of Gurugram’s Chakkarpur, with the suspect. Apart from this, the slip of appointment letter for the online passport of one Jaspal Singh has also been found. Jaspal Singh is a member of the Bishnoi gang and currently out on bail, said police.

During questioning, Nepali revealed he was working with some agent where he learned how to make passports and established his own network in Gurugram and Delhi, said police.

Kuhar said Nepali used to prepare forged documentations for the passport and had helped more than 20 people with fake passports. “He was involved in making passports on forged documents of at least 10 criminals who fled after committing crimes and are currently based in Dubai, Canada and Thailand, from where they are running their operations,” he said.

Police said Nepali had helped relatives of the gang’s most active member Canada-based gangster Goldy Brar, who had claimed responsibility for the murder of singer Sidhu Moosewala on behalf of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang. “He helped Anuj Bishnoi and the relatives of gangster Kala Jathedi to go abroad. Bishnoi and Brar are involved in extortion business, which is operated from other countries and they threaten victims for their lives and demand protection money. Those who denied paying them have been shot in the past,” said Kuhar.

Kuhar said they will write to the authorities to cancel the passports made on forged documents. “We are yet to verify the total number of passports made and how many were made with forged documents,” he said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON