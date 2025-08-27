Search
Wed, Aug 27, 2025
New Delhi oC

Key roads drown in rain again as Gurugram stands still

ByLeena Dhankhar
Published on: Aug 27, 2025 05:42 am IST

Traffic police personnel were deployed across the city, many standing ankle- to knee-deep in water to manually direct vehicles

A morning of relentless showers plunged Gurugram into chaos on Tuesday, with key stretches waterlogged, vehicles stranded, and traffic grinding to a crawl for hours.

Vehicles wade through a waterlogged stretch after heavy rain on the National Highway-48 service road on Tuesday. (Parveen Kumar/HT)
Vehicles wade through a waterlogged stretch after heavy rain on the National Highway-48 service road on Tuesday. (Parveen Kumar/HT)

Major stretches, including Tulip Chowk, Malibu Town, Bilaspur Chowk, Mahavir Chowk, Farrukhnagar, Narasinghpur foot overbridge, and the busy Rajiv Chowk, were waterlogged, disrupting normal movement and stranding vehicles. 

Several arterial roads were reduced to single-lane movement, with vehicles crawling through flooded sections. “It took me nearly two hours to cover a 10-kilometre stretch this morning. The waterlogging was so bad near Rajiv Chowk that cars were almost stalling,” said Rohit Malhotra, a resident of Sector 15. 

Traffic police personnel were deployed across the city, many standing ankle- to knee-deep in water to manually direct vehicles. “The situation was frustrating, but I could see policemen standing in the rain and helping out. Without them, it would have been worse,” said Anita Dahiya, a commuter from Sohna Road. 

The downpour reignited concerns about Gurugram’s fragile drainage system. “Every year we hear about big projects to tackle flooding, but nothing changes. A 20-minute shower is enough to choke the city,” said Manoj Yadav, a shopkeeper near Sadar Bazaar. 

DCP (Traffic) Rajesh Mohan admitted managing flow was challenging. “We kept the traffic movement smooth, but waterlogging at multiple spots had impacted traffic,” he said, adding that teams were instructed in advance to coordinate with civic agencies for drainage. 

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Gurugram received 6mm rainfall between 8.30am and 5.30pm on Tuesday and 14.5mm in the preceding 24 hours. Officials said widespread rainfall was reported across Haryana, with heavy to very heavy showers in northern districts, and another spell expected on Wednesday and Thursday. 

On Tuesday, Gurugram recorded a maximum temperature of 29.9°C and a minimum of 25.1°C. The city’s average air quality index (AQI) was 30, in the “good” category, at 4pm, according to the daily national bulletin from Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB). With more rainfall forecast, commuters fear a repeat of Tuesday’s ordeal unless long-term drainage solutions are implemented. 

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!.

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!.

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
News / Cities / Gurugram / Key roads drown in rain again as Gurugram stands still
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On