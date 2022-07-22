Kutle Khan wins dilliwallon ka dil at Friday Jam
In the second week of Delhi-NCR’s hottest music festival — Hindustan Times DLF CyberHub Friday Jam — the venue was packed with an audience that came with great expectations, and the fantastic performance by Kutle Khan Project lived up to them all!
The season seven of Friday Jam is presented by Magicpin and co-powered by Cantabil and Pulse Candy. Spanning over four Friday evenings in July, this festival has gained a cult following among music aficionados. On July 15, the evening kicked off with some lucky audience members participating in games and winning exciting prizes. Selecting the Pulse Candy irresistible Song for the Day set the mood and left the visitors agog for the next segment — the soulful renditions by Kutle Khan Project.
The group, led by the exuberant artiste Kutle Khan, brought Rajasthani folk music into the modern fold. Dovetailing western and Indian music sensibilities into a sublime fusion mix, his work, which is lauded the world over, reinstated why he has had successful collaborations with renowned artistes and performed in 75 countries around the globe. An ever humble Khan admits that the venue has a special place in his heart: “I had the opportunity to perform at DLF CyberHub earlier as well, and I loved it! Delhiites are dil wale log. The audience showers me with great love every time I play for them. I am really thankful to them and also to HT for having us as a part of Friday Jam.”
The Kutle Khan Project wowed the urban populace with some cool, desi vibes. The playlist for the evening included Kesariya Balam, Sanu Ek Pal Chain, Chhaap Tilak Sab, Yeh Jo Halka Halka, and Pallo Latke. Another evergreen song, Mast Qalandar, had the audience up on their feet to keep up with the beat. And when Khan sang Kinna Sohna Tenu Rab Ne Banaya, he requested the listeners to turn on their phones’ flash lights, which then glowed like a thousand lamps at the venue of DLF Cyberhub, Gurugram.
Reminiscing the evening, Somya Mudgal, an audience member, says, “The event was very nice. We really enjoyed the games. And the artiste, Kutle Khan, created fusion music that was next level. We are now looking forward to more such events.”
-
Kanika Kapoor kick-starts Friday Jam with a bang!
When the work week is done and the weekend beckons where does Delhi-NCR go to unwind? Friday Jam, of course! Kickstarting the weekend with a lineup of fantastic musical performances by leading singers makes for a perfect Friday evening. DLF CyberHub was filled to capacity on the evening of Friday (July 8) as eager fans waited for singer Kanika Kapoor to take to the stage.
-
Adani Group to construct 464-km stretch of Ganga Expressway
LUCKNOW Construction work is all set to begin on UP's longest expressway – the 594-km Ganga Expressway – which will connect Meerut in western UP with Prayagraj in the eastern part of the state. Land acquisition work for the project is almost complete. The e-way will pass through 12 districts starting from Meerut, Hapur, Bulandshahr, Amroha, Sambhal, Badaun, Shahjahanpur, Hardoi, Unnao, Rae Bareli, Pratapgarh and will end in Prayagraj, said officials.
-
Hindu, Muslim OBC groups demand caste-based census, plan nationwide protest from Aug 15
Organisations of Hindu and Muslim other backward classes (OBCs) have rallied together seeking a nationwide caste-based census. A veteran of the OBC movement, Shabbir Ahmed Ansari, is among those leading the charge. Ansari, who heads the All India Muslim OBC Organisation, will announce a nationwide agitation on August 15, seeking that the nationwide census, which was scheduled for 2021, but was delayed due to the Covid-19 pandemic, also enumerates castes.
-
Over 100 booked, 5 held for clash during anti-encroachment drive in Noida
More than 100 people were booked for allegedly clashing with government officials during an anti-encroachment drive in Noida, police said on Friday. They said five of the main accused have been arrested The clash broke out on Thursday when the Noida Authority officials were removing illegal occupation from government land on the Hindon floodplains, police said. Charges under the stringent criminal law amendment act have also been invoked in the case, police added.
-
NHAI plans underpass at accident blackspot on highway near Ambala
Blurb: Highway authority write to Union ministry, says underpass to help streamline local traffic In a bid to streamline traffic and reduce the risk of accidents, the National Highway Authority of India has written to the Union ministry of road transport and highways for constructing an underpass at Sultanpur chowk on the Ambala-Chandigarh expressway.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics