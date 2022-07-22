Kutle Khan wins dilliwallon ka dil at Friday Jam

In the second week of Delhi-NCR’s hottest music festival — Hindustan Times DLF CyberHub Friday Jam — the venue was packed with an audience that came with great expectations, and the fantastic performance by Kutle Khan Project lived up to them all!

The season seven of Friday Jam is presented by Magicpin and co-powered by Cantabil and Pulse Candy. Spanning over four Friday evenings in July, this festival has gained a cult following among music aficionados. On July 15, the evening kicked off with some lucky audience members participating in games and winning exciting prizes. Selecting the Pulse Candy irresistible Song for the Day set the mood and left the visitors agog for the next segment — the soulful renditions by Kutle Khan Project.

Kutle Khan and his accompanying artistes click a selfie with the crowd at CyberHub, Gurugram.

The group, led by the exuberant artiste Kutle Khan, brought Rajasthani folk music into the modern fold. Dovetailing western and Indian music sensibilities into a sublime fusion mix, his work, which is lauded the world over, reinstated why he has had successful collaborations with renowned artistes and performed in 75 countries around the globe. An ever humble Khan admits that the venue has a special place in his heart: “I had the opportunity to perform at DLF CyberHub earlier as well, and I loved it! Delhiites are dil wale log. The audience showers me with great love every time I play for them. I am really thankful to them and also to HT for having us as a part of Friday Jam.”

The Kutle Khan Project wowed the urban populace with some cool, desi vibes. The playlist for the evening included Kesariya Balam, Sanu Ek Pal Chain, Chhaap Tilak Sab, Yeh Jo Halka Halka, and Pallo Latke. Another evergreen song, Mast Qalandar, had the audience up on their feet to keep up with the beat. And when Khan sang Kinna Sohna Tenu Rab Ne Banaya, he requested the listeners to turn on their phones’ flash lights, which then glowed like a thousand lamps at the venue of DLF Cyberhub, Gurugram.

Reminiscing the evening, Somya Mudgal, an audience member, says, “The event was very nice. We really enjoyed the games. And the artiste, Kutle Khan, created fusion music that was next level. We are now looking forward to more such events.”

