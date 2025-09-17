Land clearing work for new toll plaza near Sehrawan commences

The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has started the process to construct the new toll plaza in Kukdola village near Sehrawan, said NHAI official, adding that they have started clearing the land so that construction can start. Officials said that the project will be completed in the next six months. The Kherki Daula toll plaza on National Highway-48. (Parveen Kumar/HT)

The Union transport ministry had approved the shifting of the Kherki Daula toll plaza in May this year to Pachgaon after persistent demand of residents. However, residents of around 60 villages around Pachgaon opposed the toll plaza demanding construction of a flyover at the location. After the matter was taken up by Gurugram MP Rao Inderjit Singh, NHAI decided to shift the location towards Kukdola near Sehrawan, around 13 kilometres from the existing Kherki Daula toll plaza on the Delhi-Jaipur highway.

“The work on clearing the land allocated for the toll plaza has started and we will soon start construction at the site. The Haryana State Industrial and Infrastructure Development Corporation (HSIIDC) has allocated the land on Jaipur to the Delhi side of the highway and the authority plans to construct a 12 lane toll plaza at the location,” said a senior NHAi official.

The highway officials said that an administrative building will also be constructed on the land, and they have already received administrative approval of ₹18 crore from the NHAI for the construction of administrative building and service road. Construction of the administrative building will start from next week, they added.

Officials said that as most of the land allocated for construction is under cultivation, farmers have asked for some time to harvest the crops, to which they agreed.

The proposed toll plaza will have six lanes on both sides of the carriageway and it will have a traffic control centre and a building for operations and maintenance staff of the highway. “The toll plaza will collect toll automatically using the multi-lane free flow system in which digital tags are scanned automatically for collecting toll, and there is no need for vehicles to stop at the toll plaza,” the official said.