Light rainfall brings down day temperature in Gurugram

An overcast sky and light rainfall in some parts of the city on Wednesday kept the mercury levels at bay, with the maximum temperature dropping six degrees below normal. According to a bulletin issued by the India Meteorological Centre, Chandigarh, the city received 12mm rainfall till 5.30pm on Wednesday.

The maximum temperature on Wednesday was recorded at 29.1 degrees Celsius (°C), six degrees below normal for this time of the year. The minimum temperature, however, remained in the usual range, with a reading of 23.4°C.

The IMD has further issued a yellow alert for the city till Friday, predicting heavy rainfall in Gurugram and adjoining districts of south Haryana this week. “In south and southeast Haryana, thunder or lightning at isolated places is likely on Thursday and Friday. A good spell of rain is likely to take place over Gurugram on Sunday. With this, temperature may go down further in the region,” an official from IMD Chandigarh said.

On Wednesday, light rainfall was reported from localities of South City, DLF Phase-3, newer sectors (89-115) of Gurugram and stretches of the National Highway-48 (NH-48).

According to the weekly forecast of the IMD, one or two spells of rain or thundershowers are likely in the city till Sunday. Over the next four days, the maximum temperature in Gurugram is likely to be between 30-32°C, while the minimum temperature is likely to be around 25°C.

Meanwhile, with frequent rainfall, the air quality in the city remained in the satisfactory zone of the Central Pollution Control Board’s daily air quality bulletin for the fifth consecutive day on Wednesday, with an air quality index (AQI) of 74.

The air quality in Delhi and the National Capital Region is likely to remain largely in the satisfactory category over the next five days, according to a bulletin issued by the Air Quality Early Warning System for Delhi on Wednesday.