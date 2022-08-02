With liquor shops shut in Delhi, sales in Gurugram up by 33%: Excise dept
Gurugram: The sale of Indian made foreign liquor (IMFL) and imported foreign liquor (IFL) has gone up by nearly 33% in Gurugram due to several stores being shut or running without adequate stocks in the neighbouring Delhi in the wake of uncertainties over the continuance of a revised excise policy, senior excise department officials said on Monday.
VK Beniwal, deputy commissioner of excise and taxation, Gurugram (east), said liquor demand in the city has increased in the last two days, and shopkeepers have enhanced their orders across labels. “Many owners have applied for labels to ensure their shops are equipped with bottles from all brands, and they have adequate stock. There has been an increase of 33% in the sales of IMFL and IFL” he said, and added that even though beer is cheaper in Delhi, people from the Capital are buying it in Delhi because of poor availability.
The lieutenant governor of Delhi VK Saxena has ordered a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into the alleged lapses into the implementation of the Delhi government’s excise policy, following which the AAP dispensation has decided to revert to the older version of the policy as a temporary measure.
However, a delayed notification to extend the older policy had led to uncertainty over the continuation of the private liquor vends, licences of which were expiring on July 31, and a consequent rush at the shops and poor stocks.
According to several liquor shop owners, they have placed orders for additional stocks and have stopped offering discounts from Monday. “After the new excise policy, Delhi residents who used to buy bottles from Gurugram, had started buying liquor in their own city as the new policy allowed the vendors to buy discounts. This led to competitive pricing. The beer cases were sold at half the prices than Gurugram. Even the volume of Indian Made Foreign Liquor (IMFL) sold in Delhi shops were much higher, impacting our business,”said Bhupinder Singh, a manager at a liquor vend on Sohna Road.
Liquor shop owners have to get their liquor permit after the excise department approves their labels for the sale of each bottle. The department has received requests from many liquor vends on Monday, indicating that they were stocking up in view of the increased sale.
“Since Saturday, the footfall has increased and the demand for imported liquor has gone up. We have withdrawn discounts introduced earlier to compete with vends in the Capital as we were hardly making any profits,” Sandeep Singh said.
Shopkeepers said since liquor in Haryana does not have a maximum retail price (MRP), they can sell it at any price without having to give discounts, and still offer customers better deals than Delhi.
The owner of at least three liquor shops in Gurugram, who asked not to be named, said that liquor vendors have to make a joint decision of not offering discounts now. “We all will have to strictly follow the practice and offer same prices. This will help each one of us to sustain in business,” he said requesting anonymity.
Beniwal said the situation in Delhi was proving to be a boon for Gurugram’s liquor business, but added that it was only short-term gain since when the vends in the Capital resume business, the sales in the Millennium City will definitely come down. “We have enough stock of all brands, and all the stock is regularly maintained at wholesale vendors. Our teams are monitoring sales to ensure the stock is updated every week,” he said.
Jitender Sharma, who runs a liquor vend in the city, said they have suffered losses during the Covid pandemic, and because of the competitive prices in Delhi. He said the recent spike in business will help them some extra and remain in business. “Many had otherwise planned to surrender their liquor licence due to the losses they suffered over the past two years,” he said.
Gurugram has about 328 liquor shops, mostly at prime locations. The prices of imported foreign liquor (IFL) in Gurugram has come down following the reduction in the excise duty and value-added tax (VAT) as part of Haryana’s new excise policy which was approved in May. The cess on IMFL was also reduced, but only for limited brands, including Blenders Pride, Teachers, 100 Pipers.
Beniwal added that even though discounts have stopped, the excise department is monitoring that the vendors do not spike the prices.
Haryana deputy chief minister Dushyant Chautala, who also holds the portfolios of excise and taxation, said the state has enough stocks and that the government was keeping an eye on the developing situation in the Capital.
The prices of some popular brands on Monday were as follows: Red Label and Ballantine’s (both whisky brands) and Absolut Blue (vodka) for ₹1,150 per 750ml bottle; Jacob’s Creek red and white wines at ₹1,000 per 750ml; Jameson Irish (whisky) at ₹1,550 per 750ml bottle; Tanqueray (gin) at ₹1,500 per 750ml bottle; Bombay Sapphire (gin) at ₹1,600 per 750ml bottle; Chivas Regal (12 years) at ₹2,200 per 750ml bottle; Jack Daniel’s at ₹2,150 per 750ml bottle; Glenfiddich and Glenlivet at ₹3,000 per 750ml bottle and Monkey Shoulder at ₹2,850 per 750ml bottle.One beer case of 12 bottles is being sold for ₹1,300.
-
Three of a gang held for duping and extorting money from over 3,000 victims
Gurugram: Police on Sunday arrested three men from Rajasthan's Bharatpur area for allegedly duping at least 3,000 people across the country on the pretext of delivering liquor home via advertisements on social networking websites, updating their know your customer (KYC) forms online as well as extorting them for money by threatening to upload their compromising videos.
-
Gurugram cop bags three medals at World Police and Fire Games
Gurugram: Joint commissioner of Gurugram Police Kulvinder Singh bagged three medals in golf at the recently held World Police and Fire Games 2022 in Rotterdam, Netherlands. Singh won a silver medal in an individual competition, and gold and silver medals with his teammate, deputy inspector general, Border Security Force, Pushpender Singh Rathore. Singh is one of two persons from Gurugram to bag a medal in this year's games. Since then, the games are held biennially.
-
NHAI repairs cracks on Shikohpur flyover
Gururgam: The National Highways Authority of India on Monday said that it has repaired cracks on the flyover at Shikohpur crossing on the Delhi-Jaipur highway. “The damaged area is around one foot by one and a half feet and has been repaired. The repaired area has been barricaded to strengthen it. We will ascertain the reasons behind this damage and act accordingly,” said Ajay Arya, project director, NHAI, Jaipur.
-
Independence Day traffic restrictions to be imposed earlier than usual in Gurugram
Gurugram: Gurugram traffic police are likely to restrict the movement of heavy and commercial vehicles as part of Independence Day security measures from August 10, officials said on Monday, adding these restrictions are usually put in place from August 13. Traffic congestion due to Independence Day restrictions is a major issue in the city, especially on the night of August 14.
-
Education department clerk caught taking bribe in Gurugram
Htreporters@hindustantimes.com Gurugram: The State Vigilance Bureau on Monday arrested a clerk posted at the District Elementary Education Officer's (DEEO) office for allegedly accepting a bribe of ₹10,000. Pawan Kumar allegedly demanded ₹20,000 for clearing a bill of Rs 1.66 lakhs spent on the treatment of a retired headmistress. According to a complaint filed by a resident of Lohatki village, Rajkumar, his wife Chandrakanta retired from the education department in 2010.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics