Locals decry waste burning amid poor air quality in Gurugram

Amid Gurugram’s “poor” air quality post-Diwali, residents across the city have reported frequent garbage burning at multiple locations, including the Sohna dumping site, Sector 77, Golf Course Extension Road, and Sector 81. The incidents come even as Graded Response Action Plan (Grap) Stage II restrictions remain in force across Delhi-NCR due to deteriorating air quality.

Under Grap-II, the use of coal and firewood is restricted, construction activities are suspended, and road sweeping and water sprinkling have been made mandatory. To be sure, Gurugram has logged “poor” AQI for four days straight, according to data from Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB). The district saw an AQI of 234 at 4pm on Saturday, slightly worse than the 219 it logged on Friday.

Residents of Sohna’s Ward 12 said garbage has been burning daily for nearly a week at the dumping area near Nirankari Baba Gurbachan Singh Memorial College on Old Alwar Road. They said the problem began around Diwali last year but has worsened this time.

“There is constant smoke lingering in the air, making it difficult to breathe. Senior citizens and children are the worst affected. Many of us are experiencing breathing problems and irritation in the eyes,” said Kapil Jangriya, a resident of Ward 12.

“They say pollution is due to firecrackers, but the real problem is waste burning and rising dust pollution. Our homes are right next to these dumping grounds—how are we expected to live amid such health risks?” he asked.

Jaspal Singh Sandhu, who owns a workshop on Old Alwar Road, said the situation worsened on Thursday night, prompting residents to call the fire department. “At least two fire tenders arrived to control the fire. We don’t know whether MCG workers or miscreants are setting the waste ablaze, but our daily lives are being severely affected,” he said.

Bishnu, a Ward 9 resident, said the smoke was visible even from their locality. “It affects us too, but it’s much worse for those living near the dumping site,” he said.

Kaasam, councillor of Ward 12, said the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) has not taken action despite repeated complaints. “This site was meant to be a temporary dumping yard three years ago but has now become a permanent one. Ragpickers are paid by contractors to collect waste from here,” he said.

“Today, forest officers came since the site lies on Aravalis forest land. They stopped 10–12 tractors dumping waste. I have allowed dumping only till Wednesday before taking action,” he added.

In response to the complaints, Suman Lata, executive officer, Sohna Municipal Corporation, termed it a “one-day occurrence” and claimed the situation was under control, contradicting residents’ accounts.

“There is no alternative site nearby to collect and dispose of the waste,” she said when asked if the site would be relocated.

Residents of Sector 81 also reported similar incidents. Satya Sahay, a resident of Vipul Lavanya Society, said a vacant plot being used as an illegal dumping ground was set ablaze again. “This site was supposed to be cleared before Diwali, but it continues to remain littered. Today, garbage was set on fire, causing smoke and foul smell in the area,” she said.