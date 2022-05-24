Long power outages as 250+ poles damaged across Gurugram

Residents of several areas in the city faced long power outages after Monday morning’s heavy rain and thunderstorm damaged electricity poles and transformers, power authorities said, adding that power in Sushant Lok 1, sectors 39, 22A and few more areas was expected to be restored across Gurugram by midnight on Monday

According to officials of the Dakshin Haryana Bijli Vitran Nigam (DHBVN), more than 250 electricity poles broke over 20 transformers were damaged after trees fell on them during the storm.

Authorities said that power in several areas went out soon after heavy rain started battering Gurugram between 5am and 6am, adding the outage continued at least till 1pm in some areas.

Officials said that power infrastructure in Circle 1, comprising City and Manesar division, was less damaged due to the rain and storm, but power infrastructure in Sohna and Suburban Gurugram was badly damaged as poles fell, transformers burst and fallen trees disrupted supply lines.

High tension lines were also disrupted in a few areas and over a dozen feeders in Circle 1 broke down, they added.

Officials said over 140 electricity poles were either damaged or broken and seven transformers were damaged in Sohna division. Executive engineer (Sohna) Shiv Raj Singh said 33kV transmission lines at two places were damaged after trees fell on them.

In suburban Gurugram, around 45 electricity poles broke or got damaged and 14 tree uprooting incidents were reported, causing damage to overhead power supply lines, said authorities.

Kuldeep Singh Nehra, executive engineer (Suburban Gurugram), said residents of Sector 56, Sushant Lok 1, Sector 51 and Sector 52 suffered the most damage to cables or transformers from the rain and storm. “We visited these spots to monitor restoration work at a war-scale,” he said.

Rahul Sangwan, executive engineer (Manesar), said Farrukh Nagar, Hailey Mandi and Bhorakalan were also affected. “Eight transformers and 40 poles were broken in the entire Manesar division,” he said.

Vijay Pal Yadav, executive engineer (Gurugram city), said 100% power supply was restored across most areas by noon after electricity infrastructure damage was fixed. “Four transformers were damaged and 25 poles broke from the storm. Eleven kv supply lines at several places were damaged as a large number of trees got uprooted in the city area,” he said.

Residents of Block A in DLF Phase 1 said that they had no power for over 12 hours as a huge tree fell on a transformer. Dhruv Bansal, administrator and spokesperson of DLF QERWA, the core association for phases 1 to 5, said at least 25,000 residents in Block A were left without power from Monday morning. “Power was restored for only a short time in the evening,” he said.

Bhawna Chaudhary, a resident of Sector 46 main road, said that more than 12 hours had passed before the electricity supply was restored in their area. “The outage started at around 5.30am,” she said.

Abhimanyu Mittal and Harshita Thard, other residents of Sector 46, said even their inverters had been exhausted. “I am unable to work from home. Children and old people are suffering a lot due to the outage, which has now become 14 hours long,” Mittal said. Kavita, a resident of Ardee City, Abhishek Ninaniya of Sector 9A also complained of long outages.

PK Chauhan, superintending engineer (Circle 2) confirmed that residents of sectors 39, 22A and Sushant Lok 1 would face outages into the night. “We are continuously working to restore power supply. It will be done by Monday midnight,” he said.

Manoj Yadav, superintending engineer (Circle 1), said officials had been given free hand to procure any necessary resources to restore power supply.