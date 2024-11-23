Mahira Homes buyers stage protest over 2yr+ delay in project

As frustrated buyers of the Mahira Homes sector staged a protest on Friday, the Gurugram bench of the Haryana Real Estate Regulatory Authority (HRERA) announced that experts from the National Buildings Construction Corporation (NBCC) will conduct a techno-feasibility study of all five stalled Mahira Homes projects. The projects have been stuck for over two and a half years, following legal actions against the developer for licensing violations, officials said. Earlier on Friday, homebuyers protested at the mini-secretariat near Rajiv Chowk before moving to the HRERA office. (HT Photo)

HRERA chairman Arun Kumar said that the NBCC team, which visited the Sector 68 site on Friday, will complete the study within a month and submit a report assessing the viability of the projects. “We are exploring all possibilities to ensure the completion of these projects, with or without the developer. Once the report is submitted, we will bring all stakeholders together to decide the next steps,” Kumar added.

Buyers demand action

Earlier on Friday, homebuyers protested at the mini-secretariat near Rajiv Chowk before moving to the HRERA office, where they demonstrated against delays in project completion and alleged inaction by authorities. Buyers expressed their frustration, highlighting the financial burden of paying both rent and EMIs.

“People are paying rent and EMIs but have no hope of getting their homes,” said Tarang Agarwal, a buyer from the Sector 68 project. Some buyers, distraught over the delays, have taken the extreme step of requesting permission for euthanasia. “We are demanding permission from the President of India for iccha mrityu (mercy killing) to end our pain,” Agarwal added.

Another buyer urged the government to act swiftly, noting that 60% of the Sector 68 project, which includes 1,500 flats, has already been completed. “Construction has been stalled for two years, and no authority is taking appropriate action,” the buyer said, requesting anonymity.

Stalled projects and legal actions

Mahira Homes has five projects in Gurugram, all of which remain stalled after the Department of Town and Country Planning (DTCP) cancelled the license of the Sector 68 project and blacklisted the other four in May 2022 for violating licensing norms. Although the blacklisting and license revocation were later withdrawn, construction work did not resume, they added.

HT reached out to Dharm Singh Chhoker, ex MLA and director of the Mahira Group but he did not respond to messages and phones calls.

When asked about the delay in the completion of Mahria projects, Arun Kumar said that HRERA Gurugram has taken all legal steps, including deregistering the projects, filing an FIR against the developer for alleged fund syphoning, and sending a reference to the government for further action. “The matter is in court, but we are mulling all options to resolve this complex issue. We will take all steps to ensure buyers get relief,” the chairman of the Gurugram bench of HRERA added.