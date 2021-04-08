Major demolition drive carried out on arterial roads dividing Gurugram sectors

The Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority’s (GMDA) enforcement team carried out a major demolition drive on Thursday, and cleared arterial roads dividing sectors 58,59, and 60. These roads were encroached upon by developers and a few locals who constructed shops there in violation of the rules.

The GMDA officials said that a large enforcement team was deployed to clear the encroachments along with earth-moving machines that were used to demolish the permanent structures.

Sandeep Lot, junior engineer, said that developers had constructed structures using tin sheets and permanent walls to encroach upon arterial roads dividing sectors 58 and 59. Likewise, encroachments were made upon arterial roads dividing sectors 59 or 60. “These encroachments were removed with the help of earth-moving machines, and the roads that were blocked were cleared. Some of the shopowners and developers submitted in written that they would remove their material and structures within 10 days. These people have been given time as our objective is not to cause loss, however, if the encroachments are not removed, then we will carry out the demolition drive,” Lot said.

The enforcement team has also removed encroachments on a service road in Sector 63A, where labour huts, generators, and a site office were constructed by a developer. It was built illegally, and was obstructing a major road, said the officials. The GMDA officials said that all roads in developing sectors, that have been encroached, will be cleared, and action will be taken against the violators.

“We are in the process of issuing notices to the violators in other sectors, and if they don’t clear the areas on their own, we will take action against them,” Lot added.