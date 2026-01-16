‘Major Ggm roads to be dust-free by year end’

As part of making Gurugram’s roads dust-free, the city’s clean action plan for 2026 has identified around 726.4 kilometers of road network for redevelopment and repair works, said officials at Haryana State Pollution Control Board’s (HSPCB) on Thursday. The city’s clean action plan has set a target for multiple civic agencies to complete the redevelopment work by 2026.

According to officials, around ₹2,000 crore is estimated to be spent this year in phases to make the identified stretches free of dust and safe for commuters as per the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM)’s prescribed framework.

The city’s clean action plan has set a target for multiple civic agencies to complete the redevelopment work by 2026. Of the 726.6 km proposed stretches, around 493.92 km will undergo repair work this year to be conducted by the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (396 km), the Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (33.72 km), Public Works Department (22.44 km), Haryana Sheher Vikas Pradhikaran (23.76 km) and the National Highway Authority of India (18 km).

“The roads surveyed until December 2025, with a total length of 2429.89 km in multiple right-of-way (ROW) categories, had around 1703.656 km of network in good condition. The remaining stretches will undergo reconstruction or re-carpeting with the help of ready mix concrete (RMC), interlocking paver blocks (ILPB), bituminous macadam and concrete,” a senior HSPCB official said, requesting anonymity.

A recent field audit by the HSPCB officials in late November found that around 60% of road stretches surveyed across Gurugram suffer from unpaved surfaces and dust accumulation. The audit, carried out on November 30 by 20 teams of the HSPCB, found that nearly 190 road stretches out of 340 surveyed were marred by dust due to potholes, unpaved surfaces and loose soil along road edges.

Among the roads which had were found broken with holes or had dust pavements, included, Railway Station Road in Sector 4/5, Pataudi Road in Sector 10, National Highway 8, Part II - Chander Nagar in Sector 16, Phase-IV Udyog Vihar Main Road, Hero Honda Chowk, Block B, Sector 34, Golf Course Road, Near Film Institute, Sector 53, Dayma Road, In front of Realsta Infratech, Main road in front of Signature Global tower, Rajesh Pilot Road in Sector 61, and others.

Officials said the initial 55 km of the stretch identified for repair work is expected to be revamped by March 2026. “The timelines for the remaining stretches to be repaired have been incorporated in the clean action plan,” the senior official added.

Apart from the redevelopment work, the plan also includes assessment of water sprinklers and mechanical sweeping for the disposal of road dust. The MCG had recently procured ten truck-mounted smog guns as part of its dust suppression measures. “Another six CNG-based smog guns for year-round sprinkling will soon be procured. A tender is expected to be finalised in the coming months,” a senior MCG official said.