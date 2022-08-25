Man arrested for duping over 400 in insurance fraud
Gurugram: The police on Tuesday arrested a member of an insurance fraud gang that has allegedly duped about 440 people across the country, including some from Gurugram and Delhi
Gurugram: The police on Tuesday arrested a member of an insurance fraud gang that has allegedly duped about 440 people across the country, including some from Gurugram and Delhi.
The suspect, Rahul Kumar, 26, was arrested from Neb Sarai in Delhi’s Saket and confessed that he and his associates were active from the last two and half years and operated from Delhi, the police said.
According to the police, the gang began duping people on the pretext of renewing their vehicle insurance policy when the Covid-19 lockdown started. The gang used to source data of vehicle owners from websites after which they used to call them by impersonating insurance agents from reputed private firms and lured them by offering 25% discounts on premiums for renewing the policies, said police.
The police said the fraudsters also used websites to forge old documents provided by the victims to change date, time and premium amount to make them look like renewed ones. Prior to the lockdown, the gang worked in a fake call centre in Delhi where they acquired skills to dupe people.
While Kumar on Wednesday was taken on a three-day police remand for interrogation, some members of the gang were arrested in the past few years, said police.
Preet Pal Sangwan, assistant commissioner of police (crime), said, “We will contact police of other states where they have victimised others to share details about the arrested members.”
He said that after Kumar’s arrest, police got to know about a bank account in which ₹42,95,365 was deposited over the last several months.
Police said that the number of victims and the amount of fraud money may grow further. They said few more members were yet to be arrested and statements of 88 more accounts including those from Karnataka, West Bengal, north eastern states, used by the gang, were awaited.
The first case reported was of an insurance firm which received multiple complaints from customers about policy lapse even after paying premium and second FIR was of a victim named Kabir Jain who was duped of ₹51,218 on pretext of renewing his Toyota Fortuners’ policy.
-
AU to launch foundation course in Urdu for students of other languages
In an initiative to allow students studying Hindi, Sanskrit, Arabic and Persian at Allahabad University to study Urdu, the department of Urdu at AU is gearing up to introduce a new foundation course as part of a four-year BA (Urdu) course. Under the new National Education Policy-2020, the four-year undergraduate course will start from the academic session 2023-24 in AU.
-
Debate competition kicks off at St John’s School in Chandigarh
The third edition of St John's All-India/ International debate was inaugurated on Wednesday by director of Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research, Dr Vivek Lal. Dr Lal expressed happiness that St John's was organising a debate at an international level which gives students an excellent platform to hone their debating skills. In another round, the young debaters were shows videos and they had to propose the topic themselves.
-
Alipur village mourns the passing of their ‘shoulder to lean on’
Naveen, 27, couldn't hold back Naveen's tears as he stood at the cremation ground and watched his “Sahab”, who had treated him like family, burn to ashes. Naveen was among the 10 daily wagers who worked for a mushroom farmer in Alipur's Tigipur village, 55, Pappan Singh Gehlot, who died by suicide on Tuesday night. Gehlot was found dead at a temple opposite his residence in the village.
-
Now pvt firms can also run secondary schools in U.P.
Now private companies will also be able to run secondary schools across Uttar Pradesh. The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad, commonly known as UP Board, has made big changes in its recognition granting conditions for schools. Till now, only an institution registered under the Societies Registration Act 1860 or a trust was allowed to run a secondary school in UP, they added.
-
Students of Panjab University hostel seek replacement of warden
Residents of Panjab University's girls' hostel number 4 have sought the replacement of the warden over alleged misbehaviour. A group of residents met associate dean students' welfare Ashok Kumar on Wednesday to discuss the matter. This comes days after the students held a protest outside the hostel against the alleged misbehaviour of the warden. It is learnt that they have already submitted a complaint against the warden.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics