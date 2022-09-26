Man arrested for killing employer over petty argument in Sohna

Police arrested a man was arrested for allegedly stabbing his employer to death. Satish Yadav (42), the owner of several acres of farming land at Jakhopur, ward number 10, Sohna, was allegedly killed by his employee Pawan aka Chotu (24) following a petty argument, police said on Sunday.

According to cops, the killing took place on Yadav’s field after midnight on Saturday. Abhilaksh Joshi, assistant commissioner of police (headquarters), informed that Pawan was apprehended from Sohna less than 12 hours after the incident. “He is being interrogated and further details about the murder will soon emerge. However, a preliminary investigation has revealed that the suspect was allegedly drunk. He asked Yadav for money and hurled abuses at him when he refused. Pawan then attacked him in a fit of rage,” the ACP said.

The ACP further informed that the suspect stabbed Yadav multiple times and then slit his throat afterwards, before fleeing the scene. “There was a deep cut on Yadav’s neck besides stab injuries on other body parts,” he said. Pawan, a native of Kanpur Dehat in Uttar Pradesh, worked many jobs in fields in Jakhopur. “Yadav hired him about ten days ago. Police are investigating if he has any criminal history,” Joshi added. Cops are trying to recover the murder weapon with the suspect’s help. Forensic experts also visited the crime scene and collected blood samples.

According to inspector Jai Singh, station house officer, Sohna Sadar police station, Yadav’s brother Sandeep alleged that he went to his field to check on workers when the murder took place. “The incident took place at 12.15am and the police were informed at around 1am. Yadav was rushed to Sohna government hospital but doctors declared him dead on arrival,” he said. The SHO said that the body was handed over to the family after an autopsy. “One of Yadav’s four brothers unsuccessfully contested elections for the ward number 10 councillor post earlier. He was from a well-to-do family,” Singh added.

Based on Sandeep’s complaint, an FIR against the suspect was registered under section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code at Sohna Sadar police station on Sunday.