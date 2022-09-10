Home / Cities / Gurugram News / Man arrested for raping minor after abduction

Man arrested for raping minor after abduction

gurugram news
Published on Sep 10, 2022 11:40 PM IST

Gurugram: Police on Friday arrested a 19-year-old suspect for allegedly abducting and raping a 14-year-old girl in Tigra village in Sector 57 on Thursday

Prisoner in prison with handcuff (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
Prisoner in prison with handcuff (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
ByHT Correspondent

Gurugram: Police on Friday arrested a 19-year-old suspect for allegedly abducting and raping a 14-year-old girl in Tigra village in Sector 57 on Thursday.

The suspect — a neighbour of the girl who lives in a Sector 49 village, and a native of West Bengal — has been forcing her to marry him, said police. He was booked under sections 363 (abduction for wrongful confinement), 366 (abduction to compel for marriage) of the Indian Penal Code, and Section 4 (penetrative sexual assault) of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act at the Sector 50 police station on Friday; and produced in a court on Saturday, and sent to judicial custody.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
QUICKREADS
VIEW ALL

Less time to read?

Try Quickreads

  • A drone show at India Gate on Saturday. (Arvind Yadav/HT Photo)

    Crowds swell at India Gate as Delhi returns to its favourite weekend hang-out

    After 19 months, India Gate was a viable weekend hang-out spot for residents of the national capital, who turned up in hordes at the iconic monument and the revamped Kartavya Path on Saturday, with crowds peaking in the evening, as visitors thronged the area for a glimpse of a drone show and the new statue of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose.

  • The move aims at expanding the city’s green cover and reducing carbon footprint, said officials. (Parveen Kumar/HT Photo)

    ‘Urban forest’ over 100 acres in Gurugram Sector 109 soon

    The Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority said on Saturday that it will develop an urban forest over 10 acres of land in Sector 109, in collaboration with the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram and a multinational consultancy company. A tree plantation drive was held in Sector 109 on Saturday to commence the project, in presence of mayor Madhu Azad, Badshahpur MLA Rakesh Daultabad, and officials from, MCG and the private company.

  • Visitors at India Gate on Saturday evening. (Arvind Yadav/HT Photo)

    India Gate may see vendors return soon as New Delhi council okays permits

    The New Delhi Municipal Council has stated that it has begun the process to allow around 120 street vendors selling ice cream, ice candies and water to operate in the redeveloped Central Vista Avenue and its surrounding areas. With the NDMC move, street vendors will return to the India Gate area 20 months after they were removed as part of redevelopment work for the Central Vista.

  • The window for the submission of applications for the regularisation process is open till December 31 this year, following which all unauthorised colonies will be demolished. (Vipin Kumar /HT Photo)

    DTCP to step up outreach efforts for regularising unauthorised colonies

    The Haryana government's proposal to regularise illegal colonies and give the residents outside the municipal limits basic civic infrastructure — to be executed by the department of town and country planning (DTCP) — has met with a lukewarm response, said officials privy to the matter on Saturday. According to officials, DTCP received only seven applications from the dwellers of the total 100 such colonies, mostly on the outskirts of the city, till Friday.

  • **EDS: SCREENGRAB FROM A TWITTER VIDEO POSTED BY @ArvindKejriwal ON SATURDAY, SEPT. 10, 2022** New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal digitally addresses media, in New Delhi. (PTI Photo)(PTI09_10_2022_000120B) (PTI)

    AAP will regularise contractual workers wherever it forms government: Kejriwal

    The Aam Aadmi Party will regularize contract workers wherever its forms a government, AAP national convener and Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Saturday, urging the central and other state governments to also do the same, citing the example of Punjab where the employment of 8,000 teachers have been regularised. The Punjab government run by the AAP has regularised 8,736 contractual teachers and several thousand other contract workers will soon be regularised, hKejriwalpromised.

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, September 10, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out