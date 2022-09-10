Man arrested for raping minor after abduction
Gurugram: Police on Friday arrested a 19-year-old suspect for allegedly abducting and raping a 14-year-old girl in Tigra village in Sector 57 on Thursday
The suspect — a neighbour of the girl who lives in a Sector 49 village, and a native of West Bengal — has been forcing her to marry him, said police. He was booked under sections 363 (abduction for wrongful confinement), 366 (abduction to compel for marriage) of the Indian Penal Code, and Section 4 (penetrative sexual assault) of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act at the Sector 50 police station on Friday; and produced in a court on Saturday, and sent to judicial custody.
-
Crowds swell at India Gate as Delhi returns to its favourite weekend hang-out
After 19 months, India Gate was a viable weekend hang-out spot for residents of the national capital, who turned up in hordes at the iconic monument and the revamped Kartavya Path on Saturday, with crowds peaking in the evening, as visitors thronged the area for a glimpse of a drone show and the new statue of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose.
-
‘Urban forest’ over 100 acres in Gurugram Sector 109 soon
The Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority said on Saturday that it will develop an urban forest over 10 acres of land in Sector 109, in collaboration with the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram and a multinational consultancy company. A tree plantation drive was held in Sector 109 on Saturday to commence the project, in presence of mayor Madhu Azad, Badshahpur MLA Rakesh Daultabad, and officials from, MCG and the private company.
-
India Gate may see vendors return soon as New Delhi council okays permits
The New Delhi Municipal Council has stated that it has begun the process to allow around 120 street vendors selling ice cream, ice candies and water to operate in the redeveloped Central Vista Avenue and its surrounding areas. With the NDMC move, street vendors will return to the India Gate area 20 months after they were removed as part of redevelopment work for the Central Vista.
-
DTCP to step up outreach efforts for regularising unauthorised colonies
The Haryana government's proposal to regularise illegal colonies and give the residents outside the municipal limits basic civic infrastructure — to be executed by the department of town and country planning (DTCP) — has met with a lukewarm response, said officials privy to the matter on Saturday. According to officials, DTCP received only seven applications from the dwellers of the total 100 such colonies, mostly on the outskirts of the city, till Friday.
-
AAP will regularise contractual workers wherever it forms government: Kejriwal
The Aam Aadmi Party will regularize contract workers wherever its forms a government, AAP national convener and Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Saturday, urging the central and other state governments to also do the same, citing the example of Punjab where the employment of 8,000 teachers have been regularised. The Punjab government run by the AAP has regularised 8,736 contractual teachers and several thousand other contract workers will soon be regularised, hKejriwalpromised.
