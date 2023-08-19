Gurugram: Faridabad police foiled an attempt by a man who allegedly tried to disturb communal harmony by posting an inciting video on social media, police said on Saturday. F’bad man held for trying to spoil communal harmony, say police

According to police, the suspect, identified as Usman Ali, was inciting communal disharmony and asked Muslims to assault and kill Hindus.

The cyber crime police station team came across the video while scanning social media accounts and booked the suspect. A team tracked his location, and he was arrested from Gandhi Colony near Kureshipur village on Friday, said police.

Police said a hate speech video went viral on social media platforms on Friday. “The suspect was giving inciting speeches against the people from the Hindu community. A special team that was formed after the July 31 Nuh violence, was keeping a close watch on social media accounts when they came across the video,” said Sube Singh, Faridabad police spokesperson.

Singh said a case was registered against the suspect at the Dhauj police station for inciting communal hatred and using indecent language towards the Hindu community.

The suspect allegedly said that if another violence breaks out, Hindus will be massacred, said police, adding that they have recovered the mobile phone that was used to post the hate video.