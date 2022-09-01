Man assaults minor for refusing to give paneer without payment

Gurugram: A 15-year-old boy was allegedly assaulted for refusing to give paneer worth ₹60 from his employer’s shop to a person who did not want to pay for it immediately, police said on Thursday.

Police said that the incident took place at 1pm on Tuesday when the minor returned from the shop to his home in Durga Colony in Sector 39 for lunch.

According to the police, a 20-year-old man who lived in the minor’s locality approached him and asked him to give him paneer worth ₹60 and when the suspect told the victim that he wanted to pay for the paneer the next day, the minor expressed his inability to give him the paneer, said police.

The suspect abused and assaulted the minor for refusing him the paneer, said police. The suspect rained punches and used a frying pan to hit the minor which resulted in injuries on his face, hands and the head, police added.

The minor alleged that he fainted after the assault and after gaining consciousness, he reached the shop. He said that the shop owner called his father and informed him about the assault after which he was rushed to the government hospital in Sohna for treatment.

On complaint of the minor, an FIR was registered against the man under sections 323 (punishment for voluntarily), 452 (house-trespass after preparation for hurt) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of Indian Penal Code at City Sohna police station on Wednesday, said police.

Subhash Boken, public relation officer of Gurugram police, said that police were investigating the case after which necessary action would be taken against the suspect.