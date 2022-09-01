Man assaults minor for refusing to give paneer without payment
Gurugram: A 15-year-old boy was allegedly assaulted for refusing to give paneer worth ₹60 from his employer’s shop to a person who did not want to pay for it immediately, police said on Thursday.
Police said that the incident took place at 1pm on Tuesday when the minor returned from the shop to his home in Durga Colony in Sector 39 for lunch.
According to the police, a 20-year-old man who lived in the minor’s locality approached him and asked him to give him paneer worth ₹60 and when the suspect told the victim that he wanted to pay for the paneer the next day, the minor expressed his inability to give him the paneer, said police.
The suspect abused and assaulted the minor for refusing him the paneer, said police. The suspect rained punches and used a frying pan to hit the minor which resulted in injuries on his face, hands and the head, police added.
The minor alleged that he fainted after the assault and after gaining consciousness, he reached the shop. He said that the shop owner called his father and informed him about the assault after which he was rushed to the government hospital in Sohna for treatment.
On complaint of the minor, an FIR was registered against the man under sections 323 (punishment for voluntarily), 452 (house-trespass after preparation for hurt) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of Indian Penal Code at City Sohna police station on Wednesday, said police.
Subhash Boken, public relation officer of Gurugram police, said that police were investigating the case after which necessary action would be taken against the suspect.
Former CIC Shailesh Gandhi targeted by extortion gang
Mumbai: Former Central Information Commissioner Shailesh Gandhi has sought police investigation after a cybercriminal tried to extort money from him after an unsolicited intimate video call. Asthana's however failed to extract any money as Gandhi lodged a police complaint immediately after receiving the call. In his complaint, registered on Tuesday, Gandhi wrote that he received a video call from an unknown number on August 27. Gandhi then blocked the phone number.
CM Shinde meets Raj Thackeray; calls on Sena leaders on the occasion of Ganesh festival
Mumbai Chief minister Eknath Shinde on Thursday met Maharashtra Navnirman Sena chief Raj Thackeray at the latter's Dadar residence Shivtirth, to greet him for the Ganesh festival. The CM also called on other Shiv Sena leaders Manohar Joshi and Milind Narvekar, a close aide of Sena president Uddhav Thackeray, at their homes.
Shinde govt plans to restart housing loan scheme for policemen
The state government is planning to restart a scheme for police personnel under which they can procure loans from private banks to build their houses. The House Building Advance was started on April 10, 2017 when Devendra Fadnavis was chief minister. However, it was scrapped by the Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi government led by Uddhav Thackeray on June 7, 2022.
Punekars unhappy over Ganesh immersion arrangements
Pune: Though the Pune Municipal Corporation has set up immersion spots, mobile and artificial tanks, residents who carried out Ganesh visarjan (immersion) after one and a half days of the festival found the civic arrangements lacking in terms of poor staff deployment and unclean ghats. On Thursday, the second day of Ganeshotsav, many faithful performed immersion of the idol according to the tradition.
UGC steps up measures to grant autonomy to affiliated colleges
In line with the National Education Policy 2020, the University Grants Commission has started preparing comprehensive guidelines to provide autonomy to affiliated colleges, officials familiar with the development said on Thursday. The NEP envisages autonomy for all colleges currently affiliated to a university and recommends that they should eventually become autonomous degree-granting colleges. In 2018, two Delhi University colleges — St Stephen's and Hindu College — had approached the ministry of education seeking autonomy.
