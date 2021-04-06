Man bludgeons brother-in-law to death with grinding stone, arrested

A 35-year-old man was arrested for allegedly bludgeoning his brother-in-law to death with a grinding stone in Sector 47 on March 27.

The suspect, identified as Jahrul alias Chhotu of West Bengal, worked as a construction supervisor and lived in a rented accommodation in Sector 46. Police identified the victim as 30-year-old Shaheen Nur Miyan.

Assistant commissioner of police Preet Pal Sangwan said that Chhotu worked with the victim and had recently made a profit of ₹4 lakh from a construction project. Police said Chhotu gave the money to his wife but after an argument broke out between the couple in January-end, she took the money and left for her village in West Bengal along with her brother.

Despite trying for three months, police said the woman refused to return the money to Chhotu. His brother-in-law also refused to intervene and even stopped talking to him.

Sangwan said on March 27, Chhotu called his brother-in-law for drinks at a ground in Sector 47. After a few drinks, the suspect questioned him about his wife, only to be allegedly told that she wouldn’t come to back to him or return his money.

“The victim had told the suspect that his sister had spent nearly ₹1 lakh and given him his share of ₹1.25 lakh. He also made fun of the suspect and said he deserved to live without his wife and money as he often fought with her. The deceased started laughing, following which the suspect got furious. He picked up a grinding stone lying near the spot and smashed his face and head repeatedly,” said Sangwan.

He then allegedly hid the stone near the spot and fled from the ground. “Fearing police action, Chhotu did not return to his rented room and was living at different areas,” said Sangwan.

A driver who used to park his car in the ground informed police control room that a body was lying in a pool of blood, following which a team reached the spot and found a mobile phone ringing at the spot. Police informed the victim’s wife and asked her to identify the body.

A case of murder was registered at Sadar police station on March 28 and police arrested the suspect, who had boarded a bus from Iffco Chowk for Delhi, on Monday.

Police said they recovered the stone from the spot and he was taken on a two-day police remand for further investigation.