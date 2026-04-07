A 51-year-old man died after being electrocuted by a high-tension transmission line near his residence in Carterpuri, Sector 23A of Gurugram, police said on Monday. Man dies after electrocution by high-tension line in Gurugram

The deceased was identified as Ashok Kumar, an autorickshaw driver who lived in rented accommodation in the area, officers said. The incident took place between 5.45pm and 6pm on Sunday when it began raining and Kumar took shelter under a tree while out for a walk.

Police said an 11kV overhead transmission line was passing through the tree and was accidentally in contact with it. Sandeep Turan, public relations officer of Gurugram police, said Kumar came in contact with the wet tree and was electrocuted. “Locals spotted him collapsing after which they managed to pull him away from the spot using wooden items and rushed him to a private hospital where doctors declared him dead,” Turan said.

He added that the family has not alleged any foul play, following which proceedings under Section 194 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita were initiated at Palam Vihar police station. “The body was handed over to them after an autopsy on Monday,” he said.

The transmission line belongs to Dakshin Haryana Bijli Vitran Nigam Limited. Police said no negligence probe has been initiated against the discom as the family of the deceased has not levelled any allegations, and proceedings were limited to an inquiry under Section 194 of the BNSS with no FIR registered.

However, DHBVN officials said the discom has initiated an internal inquiry into the incident.