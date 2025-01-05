Man dies in bike crash amid dense fog, hit-and-run suspected

A 24-year-old man riding a motorcycle was killed after being hit by a speeding, unidentified vehicle amid poor visibility due to dense fog on Golf Course Extension Road near Vatika Chowk in Sector 49, Gurgaon, early on Saturday, police said. The accident took place between midnight and 12.30am Saturday while Shubham was returning home from a friend’s house in Badshahpu (File Photo)

The deceased, Shubham Tripathi, hailed from OPS Nagar in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh, and lived with his elder brother, Saurav Tripathi, in a rented house in Block-S, DLF Phase-III, police said. They added that both worked in the same IT firm, with Shubham as a senior accountant and Saurav as a senior engineer.

The accident took place between midnight and 12.30am Saturday while Shubham was returning home from a friend’s house in Badshahpur. Saurav, who had stayed back, said he was waiting for a call from Shubham to confirm he had reached home. “When it became late, I called him, but he didn’t respond. By 1am, I checked his phone location and found it static between Vatika Chowk and Subhash Chowk,” he told HT.

According to police, a speeding vehicle likely rammed Shubham’s motorcycle, causing him to hit the road divider. “From the impact, he probably hit the divider, due to which he sustained frontal injuries while the motorcycle was wrecked from both ends,” said a senior officer.

Police said visibility in the area was extremely poor due to dense fog on Friday night, and the absence of CCTV cameras at the accident site has made identifying the vehicle difficult.

A commuter reportedly found Shubham’s damaged motorcycle and alerted the police control room. An emergency response vehicle took him to a private hospital in Sector 38, where they declared him dead upon arrival. The vehicle’s registration number helped police contact Shubham’s mother in Prayagraj, who informed Saurav about the accident.

“I rushed to the hospital and called the reception on my way. That’s when I was told he was no more,” Saurav said. He also accused the police of inaction. “They keep giving excuses about dense fog and poor visibility. We are not getting any help to track the erring driver,” he alleged.

Inspector Satyewan, SHO of Sector 50 police station, disputing any inaction, said they were scanning CCTV cameras across the route to trace the accused’s vehicle. “The probe is on. We will track the vehicle soon,” he said. An FIR was filed against the unidentified driver under sections 106 (causing death by negligence), 281 (rash driving or riding on a public way), and 324(4) (mischief causing damage worth ₹20,000 or more but less than ₹1 lakh) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita at the Sector 50 police station, he said.