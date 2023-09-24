Man dragged out of car, beaten with metal rods in DLF Phase I

Five people dragged a man out of his car and assaulted him in DLF Phase I on Friday night after he did not allow their vehicle to overtake his, police officers aware of the matter said on Sunday, adding that the man suffered multiple fractures in both of his legs, while the suspects have been booked. According to the police, the incident occurred on Friday night as Sujit Panda was driving back to his residence near Aya Nagar in Delhi from his office in DLF Phase V in his WagonR car. (Representational image)

The victim was identified as Sujit Panda, 38, an assistant vice president in a multinational real estate firm.

According to the police, the incident occurred on Friday night as Panda was driving back to his residence near Aya Nagar in Delhi from his office in DLF Phase V in his WagonR car.

As soon as Panda arrived near a private school in Phase I, a speeding Maruti Swift brushed his car on the left side while attempting to overtake, but Panda did not immediately give way. The Swift again tried to overtake, but Panda did not let them pass, said investigators.

The suspects then intercepted Panda at a turning. Then, five suspects got out of the car, armed with metal rods, and began smashing the window panes and windshield of Panda’s car. The suspects then opened both front doors and dragged Panda outside, said investigators.

According to the police, they continued to assault Panda for at least 10 minutes until some passersby gathered and alerted the police control room; at this point, the suspects fled the scene.

“They dragged me out and struck me on my legs multiple times while I kept asking them why they were assaulting me,” Panda said, adding that he knew none of the suspects.

Later, a police team arrived on the scene and rushed him to a nearby hospital, where he was given first aid and referred to another centre based on his condition.

Panda’s family members later arrived in the city and rushed him to Fortis Hospital in Delhi, where he underwent surgery for leg fractures.

According to Panda, doctors performed two surgeries to repair the fractures in his legs. “They told me it could take up to six weeks to recover,” he said from the hospital.

Inspector Sunil Kumar, station house officer at DLF Phase I police station, said they were reviewing CCTV footage from around the area to zero in on the suspects’ car and obtain its registration number.

“On the surface, it appears to be a case of road rage. However, we are also looking into whether there was any professional animosity because Panda was heading the finance wing of his firm,” said SHO Kumar.

Based on Panda’s complaint, a first information report was registered against the suspects at DLF Phase-I police station on Saturday night under sections 148 (rioting), 149 (unlawful assembly), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 341 (wrongful restraint), 427 (mischief causing damage to the amount of ₹50 or above), and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code.

