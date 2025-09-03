Man electrocuted on his way to home amid Gurugram waterlogging

A 22-year-old man was electrocuted while wading through waist-deep rainwater in Sector 6, Gurugram, on Monday evening while returning home to celebrate his wife’s birthday, police said on Tuesday. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

The victim was identified as Sheelu Prajapati, a native of Tejpura village in Bhind district, Madhya Pradesh, police said. He had married Preeti in April this year, and the couple lived in a rented flat in Mahavirpura, Sector 6, where Sheelu worked as a tea stall helper, they added.

Investigators said Prajapati came in contact with an iron fence outside a house where a bulb holder was fixed. Heavy rain had soaked the holder, causing current to spread to the fence, which electrocuted him between 3.30pm and 4pm.

Dakshin Haryana Bijli Vitran Nigam Limited officials later cut the power supply to the area, after which the body was retrieved.

Sheelu’s brother, Sonu Prajapati, 26, told HT that locals informed him over the phone around 6.30pm. “One of them made a video call and showed me the deceased in the water. I learnt that he was carrying a cake for Preeti when he touched the fence and was electrocuted,” he said.

Sandeep Kumar, public relations officer of Gurugram Police, said the family has denied foul play. “The brother has submitted a written complaint on the basis of which we are carrying out an inquiry under Section 194 of Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita at Sector-5 police station,” he said. The body was handed over to the family after autopsy.

A discom official, requesting anonymity, said the electrocution was “localised” and not caused by the electric pole nearby.