Faridabad, The body of a 26-year-old interior decorator was found hanging in a Faridabad guest house hours after his girlfriend left the room following an alleged altercation, police said on Wednesday. Man found hanging in Faridabad guest house; family alleges murder

The family of the deceased has alleged foul play, claiming that this is a case of murder, police added.

According to a complaint filed by the family, Nazir, a resident of Tikawali village, went to a guest house on Wazirpur Road at around 10 pm on Tuesday along with his girlfriend, who is also from the same village.

Police said both entered a room and discussed their relationship, during which the woman allegedly sought to break things off. This led to a heated argument and a physical altercation, according to police.

After the fight, at around 12 am, the woman left the guest house, while Nazir stayed back in the room, they said.

On Wednesday morning, when no one came out of the room for a long time, the caretaker grew suspicious. As the door remained locked from the inside, police were alerted.

Police reached the spot, broke open the door and found Nazir hanging from the ceiling fan with a scarf. The body was sent for a post-mortem examination, they said.

The family has alleged foul play, suspecting the involvement of the woman and the guest house staff, and claimed that the scarf used belonged to the woman.

"It was murder, not suicide. Nazir's feet were on the ground. I strongly suspect that he was murdered and his body was hanged. A fair investigation should be conducted," his brother Imran Khan said.

Both Nazir and the woman were already married to different persons and had three children each in their respective marriages. Their relationships with their spouses had been strained for some time.

"We are investigating the entire matter. Hotel staff and the woman are being questioned. The exact cause of death will be known after the post-mortem report", the Faridabad police spokesperson said.

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