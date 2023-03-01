A 24-year-old unemployed man was arrested for allegedly flashing a senior bank executive near Golf Course Road on Wednesday and later dancing naked around her car, said police, adding that the incident took place around 9am when the woman was en route to her office on MG Road. Man held for flashing bank executive in Gurugram

Police said the suspect first rammed his Grand Vitara car with the woman’s vehicle, which was being driven by her driver.When she objected, he allegedly abused her.

The woman executive said the man threatened her and entered her car forcibly and tried to touch her inappropriately. “When I asked him to get out of my car, he started flashing me. I raised the alarm and some commuters came to my rescue and pulled him out. He was unable to even stand up straight and kept claiming that he was an army officer,” she said.

She alleged that the man later stripped and started dancing in the nude around her car. People started gathering at the spot and they tried to control the suspect and also informed the police.

A team from Sector 53 police station reached the spot and took the suspect into custody, said police.

Amit Kumar, station house officer, Sector 53 police station, said they have arrested the suspect. “When the police team reached the spot, the suspect tried to run them over in his grand Vitara and flee the spot but the police team caught hold of him,” he said.

The suspect was identified as Ansul Dixit of Delhi’s Vasant Kunj, said police. He had bought a new Grand Vitara this January and it has a temporary registration number.

Kumar said Dixit’s family members were informed after his arrest and they told police that Dixit was depressed and jobless since the past few months. “He went missing on Tuesday evening and his family members were looking for him. He came to Gurugram on Tuesday and was drinking in his car. He was in an inebriated state when he rammed the woman’s car and molested her,” he said.

A case under sections (wrongful confinement), 506 (criminal intimidation) and 509 (outraging woman modesty) of the Indian Penal Code was registered at Sector 53 police station on Wednesday.

Police conducted a medical examination of the suspect to check the alcohol content in his blood before producing him before judicial magistrate.

