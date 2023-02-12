Home / Cities / Gurugram News / Man held for sexually harassing colleague

Man held for sexually harassing colleague

Published on Feb 12, 2023 11:36 PM IST

Gurugram: A senior executive of a private firm was arrested on Saturday for allegedly sexually harassing a colleague after calling her in his cabin on the pretext of official work, Gurugram police said on Sunday

ByHT Correspondent

Police said the victim alleged that the suspect had harassed her twice in the last one month, adding that the private firm is located in Badshahpur.

Investigators said the suspect allegedly did not back off even after she had warned him and the woman decided to approach the police on Friday.

Inspector Madan Lal, station house officer (SHO) of Badshahpur police station, said the suspect has been arrested and interrogated. “He has confessed to the crime. He is about 46 years of age and works in the finance department of the firm. He was later given bail,” he said.

On the victim’s complaint, an FIR against the suspect was registered under Section 354A (sexual harassment) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at Badshahpur police station on Friday night, said police.

Police said the victim had avoided going to his cabin but he used to put pressure on her on the pretext of official work.

