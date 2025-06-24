Man killed by truck while helping NHAI remove stranded van from Dwarka e-way

A 19-year-old man was killed by a speeding truck on the Dwarka Expressway when he was helping the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) tow away a van that had broken down in the middle of the road, police said on Monday. The truck involved in the accident. (HT Photo)

The victim, Nitin Singh, worked for a private firm that helps NHAI recover and remove stranded vehicles from the expressway. The truck driver was injured in the accident and will be arrested after undergoing treatment in a hospital, police said.

“A pick-up van that was carrying pottery items to Delhi broke down in the middle of the road near Daultabad chowk at 5.30pm on Saturday. The driver rang the NHAI helpline after which a vehicle recovery team arrived on the scene with a towing van. Singh, who was part of the team, started placing safety cones on the carriageway to alert oncoming traffic about the obstruction while the other team members hooked up the van. At that moment, a speeding truck mowed down Singh and rammed into the van which overturned, and then the truck hit the concrete barrier of the expressway and stopped,” said Sandeep Kumar, public relations officer of the Gurugram police.

The recovery team members alerted the police control room and their other team members after which ambulances reached the spot and took the injured to various hospitals. Singh was taken to Sector 10A civil hospital where doctors declared him dead, while the other team members suffered minor injuries. The truck driver, identified as Abdul Ali, 40, suffered multiple fractures and is undergoing treatment at a private hospital in the city. The truck was transporting cement from Manesar to Delhi, said police

Police said that the truck driver will be arrested after doctors declare him medically fit and discharge him from the hospital.

Based on a complaint from the victim’s brother Ankit Singh, 22, a first information report was registered against the truck driver under sections 106 (causing death by negligence) and 125 (act endangering life or personal safety of others) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita on Sunday.