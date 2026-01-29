Man killed, son injured as truck hits scooter on Delhi-Jaipur Expressway

A 45-year-old man died and his 10-year-old son was injured when a truck allegedly rammed their scooter from behind on the elevated Delhi–Jaipur expressway near Iffco Chowk on Wednesday morning, police said, adding that the victims had entered a stretch where two-wheelers are prohibited. Police said both father and son were wearing helmets, but the impact crushed the rider’s helmet. The boy suffered bruises and cuts. (Parveen Kumar/HT)

The deceased was identified as Deepak Kumar, a resident of Sirhaul in Sector 18, who worked as an assistant at the semen bank of the Haryana government’s department of animal husbandry and dairying located near Rajiv chowk in Sector 33, police said. His son, Lakshya, who studies in class IV at the Kendriya Vidyalaya on Sohna road, sustained injuries, they added.

Police said the accident took place between 7.15am and 7.30am when Kumar was riding the scooter on the carriageway towards Jaipur while taking his son to school. A senior police official said Kumar was riding on the extreme left of the carriageway when the truck hit the scooter from behind while attempting to pass. “He lost his balance and tumbled right in front of the truck which ran over him resulting in his instant death at the spot. The driver fled from the spot with the truck without even slowing down,” the officer said.

An officer said the child fell on the opposite side of the scooter and survived with cut wounds and bruises. Investigators said commuters alerted the police control room, following which emergency response vehicles rushed the victims to the civil hospital in Sector 10, where Kumar was declared dead on arrival.

Sandeep Turan, public relations officer of Gurugram police, said both Kumar and his son were wearing helmets at the time of the accident. “However, such was the impact that Kumar’s helmet was completely crushed after the truck ran over him,” he said.

Police said several two-wheeler riders illegally enter the expressway during early morning and night hours when enforcement teams are not present.

Turan added that the child narrated the sequence of events to the police and teams are scanning CCTV footage of the expressway to identify the truck. “We will track it and arrest the driver soon,” he said, adding that the body was handed over to the family after an autopsy.

On the complaint of the deceased’s brother, an FIR was registered against an unidentified truck driver under sections 106 (causing death by negligence) and 281 (rash driving) of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita at DLF police station in Sector 29.