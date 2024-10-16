Man kills teen in Gurugram over texts to his wife, 2 held

Nearly 20 days after the murder of a 15-year-old boy, police arrested two men from Rewari on Tuesday for allegedly killing the minor in Pataudi over exchanging texts with the wife of one of the suspects, said officers aware of the case on Wednesday. The suspects were presented before a city court and remanded into police custody for further interrogation. (HT Photo)

According to police, the suspects were identified as Amit Kumar, 28, and his associate Tarun Kumar, 29, alias Jhony, both residents of Khalilpur village in Pataudi, Gurugram.

Police said the victim, Tushar Kumar, a Class 10 student and also a resident of Khalilpur, was Amit’s younger cousin. Tushar’s body was discovered along a roadside on the village’s outskirts on the morning of September 26, they said. The victim had been missing since September 25 evening.

An FIR was registered on September 26 under Section 103(1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita at Pataudi police station, following a complaint by Tushar’s father. According to assistant commissioner of police (crime-II) Manoj Kumar, the post-mortem report revealed that the victim had been strangled.

“Initially, there were no leads, so the case was handed over to the Farrukhnagar crime branch. After a thorough investigation, including technical probe into the suspect’s call records, Amit Kumar became a suspect. However, he was untraceable for a while,” said ACP Kumar.

The breakthrough came on Tuesday when Amit was arrested in Chillar, Rewari, said ACP Kumar. “During interrogation, Amit confessed to strangling Tushar with the help of his friend Tarun Kumar. The duo reportedly lured Tushar to a secluded area, injected him with an anaesthetic drug to render him unconscious, and then strangled him with a rope to prevent any resistance,” the ACP added.

From Amit’s questioning, it was revealed that Tushar had been sending frequent WhatsApp messages to Amit’s wife, which he resented, ACP Kumar added. Amit also suspected that his cousin and wife were involved in an extramarital relationship, which fuelled his motive for the murder, the ACP said.

The suspects were presented before a city court and remanded into police custody for further interrogation, police said. The police aim to recover the murder weapon (the rope) and the motorcycle used in the crime. “Further investigation is ongoing, and Amit’s wife will also be questioned to determine her involvement or awareness of the crime,” added ACP Kumar.