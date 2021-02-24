IND USA
Man kills woman over insecurities in polyamorous relationship

A man allegedly smothered a married woman he was having an extramarital affair with to death on February 19 after her husband left for work in Sector 50, the police said on Wednesday
By HT Correspondent, Gurugram
PUBLISHED ON FEB 24, 2021 11:08 PM IST

A man allegedly smothered a married woman he was having an extramarital affair with to death on February 19 after her husband left for work in Sector 50, the police said on Wednesday.

The police said that the husband was aware of their relationship and the three of them had decided to live together after the woman had eloped with the man last year. The police said that the suspect killed her as she was allegedly giving more attention to her husband.

The suspect was identified as Subhash Kumar, of Hathras in Uttar Pradesh. He was produced before a court on Wednesday and taken on one-day police remand. An autopsy of the woman’s body revealed that she was four months pregnant, the police said.

According to the police, the woman, identified as Preeti, also an Uttar Pradesh native, had got married and moved to Gurugram in December 2019. However, in February last year, she eloped with Kumar to Rajasthan and they moved to Faridabad two months ago.

The police said that on February 17 this year, the woman had called her husband and pleaded with him to take her back as she was being harassed and assaulted by Kumar. When the husband went to meet them, Kumar allegedly threatened to kill himself, following which the three of them decided to live together.

They moved to Gurugram on February 18 and rented a room in Jalvihar Colony of Sector 46 and decided to work at a construction site in a residential area.

Preet Pal Sangwan, assistant commissioner of police (crime), said that in the phone conversation with her husband, Preeti had cried and apologised for leaving him. “Preeti and Subhash often fought with each other and he often assaulted her. They both were finding it hard to make ends meet as they had no work and used to earn money by working at construction sites,” he said.

On February 19, the husband left their residence, along with a neighbour, around 3am to find work. “The husband returned home around 5pm and found both the rooms locked from the outside. He broke open the door and found Preeti dead on the floor. He looked for Subhash but he had fled the spot with his belongings. He enquired his neighbours, but they were not aware of his whereabouts,” said Sangwan.

A case under Section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code was registered at Sector 50 police station the same day.

The investigation was handed over to the Sector 40 crime unit, which arrested Subhash Kumar from Ghata crossing on the Gurgaon-Faridabad Road on Tuesday night. “We had prepared his sketch and had activated our informers, following which he was traced. He confessed to the crime and revealed that he was insecure and could not tolerate the woman giving more attention to her husband, due to which he smothered her to death,” said Gunpal, sub-inspector, CIA-40.

