Man left crippled after brutally assaulted for scolding car driver over collision

Gurugram: A 39-year-old motorcyclist returning home was severely injured and left bedridden for days after a car driver allegedly assaulted him in a road rage incident at Krishna Chowk in Sector 22A, police said on Friday. Police identified the victim as Pardeep Kumar, a resident of Najafgarh, Delhi. (Representative photo)

Police identified the victim as Pardeep Kumar, a resident of Najafgarh, Delhi. Police said the incident took place around 6:15pm on May 1 when Kumar was heading home on his motorcycle from Gurugram civil court, where he works as a clerk. However, due to his medical condition, he submitted a written complaint on Thursday.

Based on this, an FIR was registered against the motorist under sections 281 (rash driving), 115 (voluntarily causing hurt) and 351(3) (criminal intimidation) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita at Palam Vihar police station.

Police said Kumar underwent surgery on his right leg at a private hospital on Thursday. Doctors told police that it may take Kumar at least six months for him to walk again because all the ligaments in his right knee were torn.

A police officer said the car-borne suspect was speeding and hit Kumar’s motorcycle while overtaking. “Kumar managed to save his bike from toppling and chased the car. He found him at a traffic light near Krishna Chowk and scolded him. A verbal altercation broke out between them and soon turned into a full-blown brawl. The driver then brutally assaulted Kumar, leaving him critically injured on the road,” the officer said.

Officials said the traffic police personnel deployed nearby sent Kumar to a private hospital in Sector-5, where doctors performed X-rays and MRI scans and told him he would require surgery.

On Friday, Kumar told HT that he returned home after initial treatment but remained bed-ridden. “I went to another doctor for a second opinion who also told me to undergo surgery immediately, which took place on Thursday,” he said, adding doctors told him that it will take up to six months before he may be able to walk again.

Sandeep Turan, public relations officer of Gurugram police, said the victim provided the car registration number to the police. “We will trace the driver and arrest him soon. Investigators have already collected CCTV camera footage of the incident,” he added.