Man on morning walk dies after hit by a speeding car in Sohna, brother injured

A 23-year-old man who was out on a morning walk was killed after a speeding car allegedly hit him on Baluda Road in Sohna, police said on Thursday. Police identified the man as Kaish Raghav, who lived in Defence Colony on Baluda Road.

Police identified the man as Kaish Raghav, who lived in Defence Colony on Baluda Road.

The incident took place between 6 am and 6.10 am on Wednesday when Raghav, along with his elder brother Gaurav Raghav, 26, went for a morning walk, police said.

According to police, around 500 metres away from their house, a speeding black Hyundai Creta car hit both brothers from behind and fled from the spot immediately.

A senior police officer said that Gaurav, who sustained a few injuries, alerted his family.

“Commuters and locals at the spot arranged a private vehicle and took Raghav to a government hospital in Sohna, but doctors declared him dead on arrival,” said the officer.

Investigators said the car, registered in Gurugram’s Pataudi, was captured in a couple of CCTV cameras on the route.

On Gaurav’s complaint, an FIR was registered against the unidentified car driver under sections 106 (causing death by negligence), 281 (rash driving) and 125(a) (causing hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others) of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita at City Sohna police station on Wednesday, police said.

Sandeep Turan, public relations officer of Gurugram police, said the car owner will be served a notice to identify the driver and arrest him.