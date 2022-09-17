Man shot dead near Sirhaul village in Gurugram

A 27-year-old supervisor of a private company was allegedly shot dead by three bike-borne assailants on Saturday morning near Sirhaul village while he was commuting to work.

According to police, Pankaj Kumar, a native of Samastipur in Bihar, joined a private firm in Udyog Vihar Phase 4, Sector 18 as a supervisor in May last year. The B-Tech graduate lived on rent near Sirhaul village. Pankaj was walking to work around 8:20am on Saturday when three bike-borne assailants came up from behind and shouted at him near the locality’s vegetable market.

“When he tried to run away, one of them opened fire on him. People started running helter-skelter and the suspect fired five more bullets in the ensuing chaos. Three of the bullets hit Pankaj in the chest, head and arm. He collapsed on the road after which the suspects fled the scene,” Preet Pal Sangwan, assistant commissioner of police (crime), said.

The police’s quick reaction team (QRT), a crime unit team, and officers from the Sector 18 police station reached the spot soon after the incident. Pankaj was rushed to a nearby hospital where doctors declared him dead on arrival. The police have taken the body into custody it will be kept at the mortuary. The victim’s family has been informed and an autopsy will be conducted after they reach Gurugram. Based on a complaint filed by an eyewitness, an FIR has been registered under section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code and section 25-54-59 of the Arms Act at Sector 18 police station.

Sangwan said that the cause behind the murder might involve a woman as only women work on the assembly line under Pankaj’s supervision at the company which manufactures electric switches. “Our teams are investigating the case. The cause behind the murder is not clear yet. We are scanning CCTV footage to identify the suspects,” Sangwan added.

