Home / Cities / Gurugram News / Man shot dead near Sirhaul village in Gurugram

Man shot dead near Sirhaul village in Gurugram

gurugram news
Published on Sep 17, 2022 11:25 PM IST

According to police, Pankaj Kumar, a native of Samastipur in Bihar, joined a private firm in Udyog Vihar Phase 4, Sector 18 as a supervisor in May last year. The B-Tech graduate lived on rent near Sirhaul village. Pankaj was walking to work around 8:20am on Saturday when three bike-borne assailants came up from behind and shouted at him near the locality’s vegetable market

Man shot dead near Sirhaul village in Gurugram
Man shot dead near Sirhaul village in Gurugram
ByLeena Dhankhar

A 27-year-old supervisor of a private company was allegedly shot dead by three bike-borne assailants on Saturday morning near Sirhaul village while he was commuting to work.

According to police, Pankaj Kumar, a native of Samastipur in Bihar, joined a private firm in Udyog Vihar Phase 4, Sector 18 as a supervisor in May last year. The B-Tech graduate lived on rent near Sirhaul village. Pankaj was walking to work around 8:20am on Saturday when three bike-borne assailants came up from behind and shouted at him near the locality’s vegetable market.

“When he tried to run away, one of them opened fire on him. People started running helter-skelter and the suspect fired five more bullets in the ensuing chaos. Three of the bullets hit Pankaj in the chest, head and arm. He collapsed on the road after which the suspects fled the scene,” Preet Pal Sangwan, assistant commissioner of police (crime), said.

The police’s quick reaction team (QRT), a crime unit team, and officers from the Sector 18 police station reached the spot soon after the incident. Pankaj was rushed to a nearby hospital where doctors declared him dead on arrival. The police have taken the body into custody it will be kept at the mortuary. The victim’s family has been informed and an autopsy will be conducted after they reach Gurugram. Based on a complaint filed by an eyewitness, an FIR has been registered under section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code and section 25-54-59 of the Arms Act at Sector 18 police station.

Sangwan said that the cause behind the murder might involve a woman as only women work on the assembly line under Pankaj’s supervision at the company which manufactures electric switches. “Our teams are investigating the case. The cause behind the murder is not clear yet. We are scanning CCTV footage to identify the suspects,” Sangwan added.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Leena Dhankhar

    Leena Dhankhar has worked with Hindustan Times for five years. She has covered crime, traffic and excise. She now reports on civic issues and grievances of residents.

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, September 17, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out