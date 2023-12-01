Man shot near Gurugram Sector 47 club, 38-year-old gym trainer held

A 38-year-old gym trainer was arrested for his alleged involvement in shooting a club manager on Satpaul Mittal Marg in Sector-47 early on Thursday morning after getting irked over not getting a discount of ₹2,000 on a party bill, police officers aware of the matter said. Surender was arrested from Sector-31. (HT Photo)

Police said that the arrested person, Surender (who goes by single name), is a native of Kosli in Rewari and worked in Gurugram.On his provocation, one of his associates shot in the right leg of the victim, Aman Yadav, 26. He is undergoing treatment at a private city hospital, they added.

Surender was partying with 10-12 of his friends at the club, owned by the Yadav’s uncle on the Gurugram-Faridabad road on Wednesday night. Yadav himself works as a manager at another club in Sector-47, outside which the shooting incident took place, investigators said.

They added that the party ended around 2am and Surender picked up a fight with employees and hurled abuses against the owner when they denied him a discount of ₹2,000 on the bill.

In absence of the owner, the employees alerted Yadav over the phone as the situation was fast deteriorating.

As per police, Yadav spoke to Surender over the phone and called him outside the club in Sector-47, where he reached alone after travelling 11km in his Tata Harrier, to settle the dispute.

A senior police officer, privy to the matter, said, “From the club on Gurugram-Faridabad road, Surender reached the club in Sector-47, where he again picked up a fight with Yadav for not getting the discount. His associates also joined him there,” he said.

He added that during the heated argument, a suspect, allegedly due to Surender’s provocation, opened at least four rounds of fire with a pistol, one of which hit Yadav in his leg. “Afterwards, all the suspects fled from the spot and Yadav’s subordinates rushed him to the hospital,” he said.

Rohan Bisth, the manager of the club on Gurugram-Faridabad road, said that the total bill was of ₹21,000. “We already gave him a discount of about ₹4,000 by removing taxes such as service charges. Surender still insisted for a further discount of ₹2,000 and settle the bill for ₹15,000, which was beyond our limit. Following this, he picked up a fight with us,” he said.

Varun Kumar Dahiya, assistant commissioner of police (crime), said that Surender was arrested by a crime branch team from Sector-31 where he was hiding to dodge arrest. “At least 10-12 associates of Surender are also involved in the incident and we will arrest them soon,” he said, adding that the weapon used in the firing is yet to be recovered.

On Yadav’s complaint, a first information report (FIR) was registered against Surender and the other unidentified suspects under sections 147 (rioting), 148 (rioting, armed with deadly weapon) and 307 (attempt to murder) of Indian Penal Code and Arms Act at Sadar police station on Thursday.