Man suffers broken jaw, cousin injured as suspects pelt stone after assaulting them

Gurugram: Police have booked three unidentified suspects for allegedly assaulting two men near Palm Court building in Sector 16 on May 17, said officials on Thursday.

The injured victims — identified as Chirag Singh (31) and Chandrakant Singh (35), who are cousins — are residents of Sukhrali village. According to the police, Chandrakant‘s jaw was broken, and Chirag suffered injuries in the limbs and abdomen during the assault.

The three suspects, travelling in an autorickshaw, abused and assaulted the duo after they alighted from their car, and later pelted stones at their vehicle when they tried to get out, said police, adding that preliminary investigation revealed that “the trio either had plans to rob the victims or got into a fight with them in an inebriated state”.

The duo had gone to the crime spot on May 17 night to purchase eatables and cold beverages when the incident took place, said police. Both the victims were taken to a nearby hospital, and later moved to a government hospital for further treatment.

Based on Chirag’s complaint, an FIR was registered against the three unidentified suspects under relevant sections of Indian Penal Code (IPC) at the Civil Lines police station on Tuesday night, said police.

Chirag alleged in the complaint that the suspects first abused them, and on protesting, the trio assaulted them and pelted stones and damaged their car.

Police said they have zeroed down on the owner of the autorickshaw and are trying to ascertain the identities of the trio and arrest them at the earliest.

Subhash Boken, public relation officer (PRO) of Gurugram police, said an investigation is underway and police will take action against the driver and his two associates at the earliest.