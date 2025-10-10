Manesar and Naharpur Kasan villages get permanent relief from waterlogging says MCM commissioner

A 1,400-metre-long underground pipeline worth ₹2.5 crore has been laid on Thursday to ensure systematic discharge of wastewater from Manesar and Naharpur Kasan villages to prevent chronic waterlogging and sewage overflow, said officials on Thursday. During the inspection on Thursday. (HT Photo)

Officials said that a joint initiative was taken by the Municipal Corporation of Manesar (MCM) and the Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA ) on Thursday though the preparation was ongoing. The sewage will now be directed to the 25 MLD (million litres per day) sewage treatment plant (STP) located in IMT Sector 6, which was constructed by GMDA last month at an estimated cost of ₹36 crore.

Ayush Sinha, MCM commissioner said that the initiative represents a major step forward in improving the city’s civic infrastructure and public health standards. “The work of laying the pipeline has been completed. With this system in place, sewage and stormwater from Manesar and Naharpur Kasna will now flow directly to the Sector 6 STP, permanently eliminating the problem of waterlogging in these areas,” said Sinha.

Earlier, untreated industrial and domestic wastewater from Manesar was discharged into stormwater drains, which emptied into the Najafgarh drain, ultimately flowing into the Yamuna river. This not only caused local flooding but also contributed to water pollution downstream.

The new underground pipeline, 1,200 mm in diameter, connects the two villages directly to the STP. Approximately 150 metres of the pipeline were laid using trenchless technology to minimise disruption to traffic and daily movement. “This project is an example of effective collaboration between GMDA and MCM,” said Sinha. “By integrating modern engineering solutions, we have ensured that the system is durable and capable of handling future load as well. It’s a permanent and sustainable fix to a long-standing civic problem.”

To be sure, trenchless technology is a modern method that allows pipelines to be installed without digging open trenches, reducing disruption to traffic and surface activities.

Sinha said that the treated water from the STP will be repurposed for environmental and civic applications. “The purified water will be used for maintaining IMT’s industrial green belts, city parks, and for construction activities across the municipal area. This initiative not only ensures proper waste management but also promotes sustainability through water reuse,” he said.

Officials from both GMDA and MCM said that the project aligns with Haryana’s long-term vision of building sustainable and clean urban ecosystems, where wastewater management and green infrastructure go hand in hand.

Residents have welcomed the development. “This initiative has brought long-awaited comfort to our community,” said a resident of Naharpur Kasan. “Earlier, the streets would overflow with dirty water after every rainfall, but now, with a proper drainage system, we can finally breathe easy.”