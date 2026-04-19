Manesar civic body calls for tender to install 5,000 streetlights

The Municipal Corporation of Manesar (MCM) plans to install 5,000 streetlights across its 20 wards to improve civic infrastructure and public safety, officials said on Saturday. Residents said inadequate streetlighting has been a persistent issue, raising risks for pedestrians and commuters. (HT archive)

Officials said the project, estimated at ₹7.5 crore, will cover installation of lights, repair of cables, and fixing of panels and related infrastructure. Tenders have been floated and will open on April 27.

Vasu Baggan, executive engineer at MCM, said one agency will be selected to execute the project and that the streetlights have already been procured by the corporation. “Contractor will be given a time period of eight months to complete the project. This project also includes installation of octagonal poles and reinforced cement concrete (RCC) poles. Lights will be installed on the RCC poles which are already in place,” he said.

Officials said the streetlights will be installed in areas including Sikanderpur Bhada, Garhi Harsaru and Manesar village. They added that residents and residents’ welfare associations (RWAs) can approach the corporation to report dark spots and areas with inadequate streetlighting for action.

Residents said inadequate streetlighting has been a persistent issue, raising risks for pedestrians and commuters. They claimed “poorly lit roads affect visibility, increase chances of accidents and heighten safety concerns, especially at night.”