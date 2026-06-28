The Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) has approved a ₹1.35 crore project to upgrade the water supply infrastructure in five villages of Ward 17, officials said, adding that the residents of these areas will soon get canal-based drinking water. MCG clears ₹1.35 cr canal water project for 5 villages in Gurugram’s Ward 17

The project will benefit Mohammadpur, Narsinghpur, Kherki Daula, Darbaripur and Palra villages by upgrading the existing water boosting stations and improving the reliability of potable water supply. Officials said the tenders will be issued soon.

A key component of the project is the integration of the Kherki Daula water boosting station with the Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority’s (GMDA) 900mm canal-based bulk water supply line. This will enable residents to receive treated canal water in addition to groundwater, reducing dependence on depleting underground aquifers while also ensuring a cleaner and more reliable source of drinking water.

As part of the infrastructure upgrade, all five water boosting stations will be equipped with new tubewells, submersible pumps and advanced automatic control panels to improve water pressure and ensure uninterrupted supply. Officials said the project has been designed to meet both current demand and future population growth in the area.

Further, officials said the distribution network will be strengthened by laying new ductile iron (DI) pipelines, which are expected to minimise water leakage and improve supply to tail-end households. In addition, existing motors at the stations will be repaired, while a 10 lakh litre underground water reservoir will be cleaned to enhance water quality and operational efficiency, said MCG officials.

The project also includes the installation of LED lighting and energy-efficient equipment at water boosting stations to reduce operational costs and improve overall system performance.

MCG officials said the project is expected to significantly improve the quality, pressure and regularity of drinking water supply for thousands of residents living in these villages.

MCG commissioner Pradeep Dahiya said the project would modernise the water supply system in Ward 17 and make it more dependable. “With the integration of canal-based water supply, residents will receive better quality drinking water while dependence on groundwater will reduce. Our objective is to ensure that every citizen has access to adequate, uninterrupted and reliable drinking water,” he said.