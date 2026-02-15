MCG clears ₹2.85cr plan to upgrade parks across Sushant Lok I, Ward 9 and 10

The Municipal Corporation Gurugram (MCG) on Saturday has approved a plan to beautify several city parks by allocating a budget of ₹2.85 crore towards infrastructure upgrades, landscaping, and installing recreational facilities, said officials aware of the matter. The initiative will cover all parks in Sushant Lok-1, Ward 9, and Ward 10 and will the works will be completed within three months. (HT Archive)

Officials said a key component of the project is ensuring environmental sustainability. Treated water from sewage treatment plants (STPs) will be used for irrigation to maintain greenery in parks via a dedicated pipeline, reducing dependence on potable water and groundwater sources.

MCG officials said tenders for the proposed works have been initiated and on-ground implementation will begin soon. “Apart from beautification, the projects will also include improvements in lighting and safety measures to make parks more secure and user-friendly,” said MCG commissioner Pradeep Dahiya.

According to civic officials, nearly ₹1.5 crore has been earmarked specifically for maintaining and enhancing greenery, particularly in parks located in Sushant Lok-1’s C Block. Until now, irrigation largely depended on groundwater or tanker supply, but the new system is expected to ensure long-term water security for landscaping needs.