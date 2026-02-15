MCG clears ₹2.85cr plan to upgrade parks across Sushant Lok I, Ward 9 and 10
The plan includes lighting upgrades, safety measures and new recreational facilities for children, youth and seniors.
The Municipal Corporation Gurugram (MCG) on Saturday has approved a plan to beautify several city parks by allocating a budget of ₹2.85 crore towards infrastructure upgrades, landscaping, and installing recreational facilities, said officials aware of the matter.
The initiative will cover all parks in Sushant Lok-1, Ward 9, and Ward 10 and will the works will be completed within three months, officials said on Saturday.
Officials said a key component of the project is ensuring environmental sustainability. Treated water from sewage treatment plants (STPs) will be used for irrigation to maintain greenery in parks via a dedicated pipeline, reducing dependence on potable water and groundwater sources.
MCG officials said tenders for the proposed works have been initiated and on-ground implementation will begin soon. “Apart from beautification, the projects will also include improvements in lighting and safety measures to make parks more secure and user-friendly,” said MCG commissioner Pradeep Dahiya.
According to civic officials, nearly ₹1.5 crore has been earmarked specifically for maintaining and enhancing greenery, particularly in parks located in Sushant Lok-1’s C Block. Until now, irrigation largely depended on groundwater or tanker supply, but the new system is expected to ensure long-term water security for landscaping needs.
Under the development plan, parks in Ward 9 will receive special facilities for children and youth. Around ₹35 lakh will be spent on installing modern play equipment for children, while ₹50 lakh has been allocated for setting up open-air gym facilities. Additionally, seating areas and gazebos with shades will be constructed at an estimated cost of ₹25 lakh for senior citizens and other visitors.
Municipal authorities said the objective of the initiative is to ensure that citizens derive tangible benefits from well-maintained, accessible and environmentally sustainable public spaces. The revamp is expected to enhance both the aesthetic appeal and utility of parks across Gurugram.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORLeena Dhankhar
Leena Dhankhar is the Bureau Chief of the Gurugram bureau at Hindustan Times, where she covers crime, excise, civic agencies, forests and wildlife, real estate, and politics. With over a decade of experience at the organisation, she has reported some of the region’s most impactful stories, known for her deep investigative work and on-ground reporting. Leena has extensively covered major crime cases, systemic lapses and financial irregularities, often exposing civic agency failures and prompting administrative action. Her journalism is driven by accountability, public interest, and a commitment to highlighting issues that shape everyday life in Gurugram.Read More
Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.