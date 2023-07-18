MCG junior engineer suspended for negligence in work

The Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) commissioner, PC Meena, on Monday suspended a junior engineer for dereliction of duty, officials said. A waterlogged road in Gurugram. (HT Photo)

As per an order, Meena said that the junior engineer, who was given the charge of wards 13, 20 and 21, was suspended for negligence in work and not discharging his duties properly.

As per the suspension order, the suspended official will now report to the office of additional commissioner-1 in the headquarters. During the period of suspension, the junior engineer will not leave the headquarters without permission. Instructions have also been given by the commissioner to file a charge sheet in the matter at the earliest, said officials.

According to a spokesperson of the civic body, complaints were received against the junior engineer regarding negligence in work and that he was not discharging his duties properly in managing the drainage of rainwater.

Taking cognisance of the complaints, the MCG commissioner issued their suspension order with immediate effect. “There were complaints against the junior engineer regarding negligence in his duties, particularly during the recent waterlogging across the city,” the spokesperson added.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON