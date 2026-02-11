MCG cracks down on tax defaulters, seals Sector 45 commercial plot

The Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) on Monday sealed a commercial property in Sector 45 with dues exceeding ₹40 lakh, said officials, adding that similar enforcement will continue against defaulters across all sectors. Owner ignored repeated notices for two years, officials say. Commissioner issues final warning as teams identify major defaulters across all zones. (Parveen Kumar/HT)

According to officials from the Zone 4 tax branch, the sealed property has been identified as plot number 13E with outstanding property tax dues of ₹40, 46, 713 for a prolonged period of two years. Despite repeated notices and opportunities given to the owner to clear the dues, the payment was not made.

Officials said the action is part of an ongoing enforcement campaign aimed at improving compliance and boosting revenue collection. Teams have been directed to identify major defaulters and proceed with recovery measures.

“If anyone doesn’t pay the property tax to the MCG, a penalty is added to the bill every month. The due amount increases by 1.5% per month (about 18% in a year) until it is cleared. If the tax remains unpaid for a long time, the corporation can take strict action such as legal notices, property sealing, and in serious cases, even auction the property to recover the pending amount,” said a MCG official.

MCG commissioner Pradeep Dahiya said the corporation will continue strict action against property owners who fail to deposit pending tax despite reminders.

“The recovery campaign against property tax defaulters will continue. Property owners who have not yet cleared their dues are being given a final warning to pay immediately, failing which their properties may also be sealed,” Dahiya said.

He added that property tax is a key source of revenue for the corporation and is directly used to fund essential civic services, including sanitation, road maintenance, street lighting, parks and other basic infrastructure works across the city.

MCG officials said the department is also facilitating online and offline payment options to make compliance easier for taxpayers.