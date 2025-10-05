MCG drafts stricter solid waste bylaws, five-bin system, heavy fines proposed

In a bid to overhaul the city’s sanitation system, the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) has prepared a stringent draft of the Solid Waste Management and Handling Bylaws, 2025, which will apply to all residents, institutions, and commercial establishments within city limits. Garbage along the road at Sector 31 near Jharsa Village. (Parveen Kumar/HT)

Officials said the proposal has been sent to the state government last weekfor approval and is expected to be implemented soon after clearance. Citizens have been given one week to submit suggestions on the draft, either online through the MCG website or in writing at the corporation’s headquarters in Civil Lines, Gurugram.

“Under the Swachh Bharat Mission (Urban), the corporation is committed to strengthening waste management in Gurugram. The bylaws have been drafted and forwarded to headquarters, and citizens’ feedback is being invited,” said Pradeep Dahiya, commissioner, MCG.

Five-bin segregation system

The new bylaws will introduce a five-colour dustbin system, replacing the existing two-bin requirement. Residents will be required to segregate waste at source into five categories:

Green (biodegradable): kitchen waste, leftover food, vegetable peels.

Blue (non-biodegradable): plastic, paper, cloth, and metals.

Red (domestic hazardous): paint cans, pesticides, thermometers.

Yellow (sanitary/biomedical): diapers, sanitary pads, PPE kits, expired medicines.

Black (e-waste): bulbs, tube lights, batteries.

For construction and demolition (C&D) waste, residents and builders will have to use white bags.

The bylaws prescribe stiffer fines for non-compliance. Failure to segregate waste could lead to penalties starting at ₹200 for households and rising to ₹1,000 for repeated violations. Burning of solid waste in the open will attract fines of ₹5,000– ₹20,000, while dumping waste on roads or public spaces could result in fines ranging from ₹25,000 to ₹1 lakh, along with the possibility of legal action. Individuals found littering in public places could be fined ₹500.

According to officials, institutions generating more than 100 kg of waste per day — such as hotels, hospitals, and large housing complexes — will be classified as Bulk Waste Generators (BWGs). They will be required to process wet waste within their premises through composting or other methods.

Officials said that street vendors will not be permitted to use single-use disposable items. Additionally, organisers of events with over 100 participants will be required to inform the MCG in advance, avoid disposable items, and pay a designated fee for waste management.

Officials said that Gurugram has long struggled with open burning and dumping of garbage, with penalties until now proving largely ineffective. The new framework, they said, is intended to introduce transparency, accountability, and discipline into the city’s waste management system.

MCG hopes the measures will also reduce pressure on the city’s waste collection points and landfill sites, while promoting a culture of segregation and recycling at the household level.

“This law is not just about fines — it is about changing the way the city deals with waste,” said an MCG official involved in drafting the bylaws. “If implemented effectively, it will significantly improve cleanliness and help the city meet national and global standards for sustainable waste management.”