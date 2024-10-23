MCG gets 71 complaints on first day of resolution camp

The Haryana government, the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) has launched resolution camps in all four zones of the district on Tuesday to address citizen complaints and provide on-the-spot resolutions where possible. The camps, which run from 9 am to 11am, aim to reduce the gap between the public and officials and ensure timely redressal of grievances, said officials. The camps, which run from 9 am to 11am, aim to reduce the gap between the public and officials and ensure timely redressal of grievances, said officials. (HT Photo)

On the first day of the initiative, on October 22, a total of 71 complaints were received from the four zones, according to MCG commissioner Dr Narhari Singh Bangar, who oversaw the proceedings. Of these, 14 complaints were resolved immediately, while deadlines were set for the remaining 57, which require more time for resolution. “The resolution camps are designed to ensure complaints are addressed within a specified timeframe,” Bangar added.

The MCG commissioner said that the majority of complaints received were related to sewer and water supply issues, property tax data corrections, cleanliness, road encroachments, parks, and streetlights. “We have directed concerned officials on the spot to resolve these matters, ensuring swift action. The camps aim to foster better coordination between MCG officials and residents while ensuring timely resolutions to civic issues across Gurugram,” he said.

Vikram Singh, a resident of Sector 14, said, “I brought up the issue of water scarcity in our area, and the officials assured me that the matter will be addressed soon. It was a productive session, and I feel optimistic that action will be taken.”

Meanwhile, Rina Malhotra, from Palam Vihar, mentioned, “The Samadhan Shivir gave us a platform to voice our concerns about garbage management. The response from MCG was positive, and I hope they follow through on their promises.”

Similarly, Suresh Mehta, living in Sector 31, said, “I had a long-pending grievance regarding the streetlights in our colony. The officers took note and assured me it would be resolved within a week. I am hopeful this initiative will bring about real change.”

Speaking at the Sector 34 office, which serves as the main camp for Zone 4, Bangar said that the camps are bringing officials and citizens closer and fostering better coordination. “Immediate solutions were provided for issues like property tax data corrections, sewer blockages, and garbage collection. More complex problems, such as road construction and drainage systems, will be resolved within the set deadlines,” he added.

The resolution camps are being held across all four zones, with each zone headed by senior MCG officials. In Zone 1, the camp is chaired by district revenue officer Manbir Singh, while additional commissioner and chief town planner Satish Parashar leads Zone 2. Joint commissioner Suman Bhankhar is overseeing Zone 3 at the MCG office in Sector 42.