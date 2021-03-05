MCG hires contractor to issue water bills all property owners

For the first time in thirteen years, the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram has hired a private contractor for reading water meters and issuing bills to residents — a practice that has been largely ignored by the civic body due to lack of records pertaining to water meters in the city.

The development holds significance for Gurugram residents as the MCG until now has largely not issued any bills related to water supply. While the civic body has the data of only around 88,000 water meters in its records, the city has at least 3,97,000 properties listed in the property records.As per the estimates by MCG officials, this number has increased to 5,00,000 properties presently. The move to hire private contractors will help the civic body to reach out to all the 5,00,000 properties in the city.

“In all the authorised and unauthorised colonies, private builder areas and sectors falling within the limits of the MCG, the work of taking water meter readings and preparing bills on the spot according to the readings have been awarded to BCITS Private Limited Company. The work of distributing water bills is being done on the basis of the data of the property owners. For consumers who do not have a water supply meters at their home, the bill will be issued according to the fixed rate,” said Vinay Pratap Singh, commissioner, MCG.

Singh added that the contract has been awarded to the concessionaire until 2024.

As per MCG officials, consumers who are getting water bills based on fixed rates can contact Manish Kumar and Ravindra Kumar, both employees of MCG, for queries, complaints, suggestions, or corrections related to their bill.

Consumption of the first 20 kilolitres of water will be charged at ₹8 per kilolitre and for every kilolitre thereafter the consumers will have to shell out ₹10 per kilolitre, under the flat rates.

As per MCG officials, bills on flat rates tend to be 20-30% higher than a metered water bill as they rely heavily on assumption. As such, it is difficult to have any accuracy for the same.

Consumers who have water supply meters can contact the MCG’s helpline number 1800-180-1817 or the Water Bill Branch for any queries, complaints, suggestions or corrections.

Residents can pay water bills at the citizen facilitation centres (CFCs) located in the MCG’s offices at Sector 34, opposite Civil Hospital, and Sector 42. They can also pay bills online by visiting www.mcg.gov.in — which is the official website of the MCG and can use various online modes to make payment.

The MCG’s 88,000 metered water connections data has largely been compiled over the last two years. Until, three years ago, water supply in internal sectors was the responsibility of the cash-strapped Haryana Shahri Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP).

Based on the existing data, MCG sanctioned 33,000 water bills to residents in August last year for the first time. However, officials said that they soon realised that the task needed outsourcing.“In two years, we managed to get only records of around 88,000 metered water connections. There are nearly 3,00,000 more residents that needed to be covered. We soon realised that our resources and manpower are too limited for this task. As such, a private contractor was needed to do the job on our behalf,” said an MCG official privy to the matter.