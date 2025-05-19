MCG holds camp to fix property tax data errors

The Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) held a property tax correction camp at mayor Rajrani Malhotra’s New Colony office on Sunday, drawing about 250 Zone 1 and Zone 2 residents seeking to fix data errors dating to 2022, and spawned 360,000 objections Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) commissioner Pradeep Dahiya. (Parveen Kumar/HT Photo)

While the backlog has reduced from 11,029 cases late last year to 3,135 by March 26, officials said these delays left residents with little time to pay FY25 dues.

“There was also an expectation of a rebate from September 2024, which never materialised. That contributed to the delay in payments,” a senior MCG taxation official said.

MCG Commissioner Pradeep Dahiya reiterated that tax payment is mandatory under the Haryana Municipal Corporation Act, 1994. “Property tax must be deposited annually by March 31. Failure to do so attracts 18% interest, and defaulting properties may be sealed and auctioned,” he said.

Despite reducing its FY25 target to ₹300 crore — down from ₹500 crore the previous year — the civic body collected only ₹240 crore, 5% less than the ₹254 crore gathered in FY24. The gap, officials said, is due to incorrect property records, pending disputes, and owners waiting for rebates.

To expedite dispute resolution, MCG has empowered zonal officers to correct minor discrepancies and has launched a door-to-door survey to improve data accuracy. The civic body has also pushed online payment solutions and introduced a No Dues Certificate (NDC) portal for residents to verify and update records.

While property tax remains Gurugram’s largest revenue source, contributing a projected ₹300 crore to the city’s ₹1,450 crore budget for 2025–26, officials admit that structural reforms and accurate data are essential for hitting targets. MCG has also shifted focus toward increasing income from stamp duty, building plan approvals, and advertisements to offset property tax underperformance.