MCG ill-prepared to enforce ban on plastic from July 1, say officials
The Municipal Corporation of Gurugram has not taken enough measures to refrain residents from using plastic or pressed upon them to switch to the use of other alternatives even as the ban on single-use plastic will come into effect in the city from July 1---an announcement that was made by the civic body two months ago, said officials privy to the matter on Tuesday.
Officials said the only step the municipal corporation has taken so far is that the seven squads, which were formed in March last year to slap penalties on individuals or companies using banned plastic, have now been directed to start full-time enforcement and take strict action against those violating the rule from July 1 onwards.
Depending on the weight of plastic, the offenders are either charged a minimum of ₹500 or a maximum of ₹25,000 for violating the single-use plastic ban rule.
Citing the Haryana Non-Biodegradable Garbage (Control) Act, 1988, the MCG banned the usage of single-use plastic in the city on March 1, 2021. In April this year, it reiterated this order stating that the use of plastic will be banned from July 1 onwards.
On March 21, the ministry of environment, forest and climate change issued a release banning single-use plastic across the country from July 1. On Tuesday, it issued a notification reiterating the same.
Besides circulating a few messages on social media, the MCG has not carried out any awareness campaigns on ground, said officials.
“No separate teams have been formed for spreading awareness about the upcoming ban. Teams constituted specifically for spreading awareness on sanitation or the Swachh Bharat Mission sometimes mention the plastic ban in passing. We are yet to start any full-fledged awareness campaign informing people about the ban on the usage of single-use plastic,” said a senior MCG official privy to the matter.
The official also said the MCG held a meeting only with disposable plastic companies on Tuesday regarding the upcoming ban.
“Disposable plastic companies are the ones, which will be directly impacted by this ban. This meeting should have taken place in April itself when the MCG decided to reimpose the ban. This would have given the companies ample time to prepare while some of them could have switched to the manufacturing of alternatives of plastic,” said the official adding that this serves as one of the many examples of MCG’s lack of preparedness.
The MCG first announced plastic ban in the city in 2015. Since then, the trend has been that it fines shopkeepers in a few localities for using plastic during enforcement drives but little to nothing happens otherwise, said officials.
Civic officials said even the latest enforcement of the plastic ban is likely to last for a few weeks before workers in the team are deployed for other enforcement measures against illegal advertising or encroachments.
“There are no long term plans or vision in place. The only thing decided so far is that the MCG will again start slapping a fine on those using single-use plastic. Once cases of vector-borne diseases start emerging or any other week-long drives for illegal advertisements or encroachments start, the enforcement on plastic ban will gradually lose steam. This has been the case in the past as well,” said a senior MCG official in the enforcement wing.
Suneel Pandey, director of the environment and waste management division at TERI School of Advanced Studies, said lack of awareness on plastic ban and provisions of alternatives means that the latest exercise is likely to fail.
“If residents and companies aren’t aware of the single-use plastic ban in Gurugram, then enforcement can only have a momentary impact. To bring about a behavioural change, awareness in the form of street plays, social media messages, and public announcements about the plastic ban is vital,” said Pandey.
He added that the MCG should have provided some form of alternatives for single-use plastic as it may have motivated some residents to make the switch.
Subhash Yadav, nodal officer of environment and sustainability wing, MCG, said, “We have already carried out awareness programmes in April through various newspapers and social media. Residents, traders, and companies have been given ample time... From next month, we will start another series of awareness programmes on alternatives to single-use plastic.”
-
Asha workers protest withdrawal of additional benefits in Kurukshetra
Hundreds of Asha workers staged a protest against the withdrawal of additional benefits for rendering services during the Covid pandemic outside the office of the Kurukshetra chief medical officer on Wednesday. Asha Workers Association, district president, Pinki Rani, said, “We will not perform additional work from now on. The decision has been unanimously taken by our state unit.” The protesting workers also got the support of Anganwadi Workers and Helpers Association.
-
Girls outshine boys in Himachal board Class 10 exams
Girls outshone boys in the Class10 examinations conducted by the Himachal Board of School Education (HPBoSE), the result of which was declared on Wednesday. Results are available on HPBoSE's website www.hpbose.org. HPBOSE chairman Suresh Kumar Soni said the term examination was introduced in Himachal schools for the first time and it has helped improve the results. He said Term I of Class 10 was held in November/December 2021 and Term II in March/April 2022.
-
19-year-old ‘drug addict’ murdered in Panipat, father, sister-in-law booked
A 19-year-old man was allegedly strangulated to death by his father and sister-in-law in Kabri village of Panipat on Tuesday night. Old Industrial Police Station in-charge Balraj Singh said, “The victim was addicted to drugs and used to molest his sister-in-law and beat up his father.” After a board of doctors carried out the post-mortem examination, the duo was booked for murder under Section 302 of the Indian Penal Code.
-
As monsoon hits Chandigarh, MC races against time as 15% of road gullies yet to be cleaned
With pre-monsoon showers hitting the city, the municipal corporation is racing against time to clean road gullies and storm water drains as 15% of the work is still pending. As per the MC, it may take another 10 days to clean the remaining gullies. Presently, 30,000 road gullies out of the total 35,000 have been cleaned. 18 teams to control flood/waterlogging throughout city have been constituted.
-
Chandigarh | 10.8 mm pre-monsoon showers cool down
Pre-monsoon showers of 10.8mm brought a significant drop in the temperatures in the city on Wednesday. Monsoon is likely to be declared on Thursday or Friday, as per a statement issued by the India Meteorological Department. The maximum temperature on Wednesday was 30.1C, a dip of seven notches since Tuesday. The minimum temperature also went down from 31.4C on Tuesday to 28C on Wednesday.
