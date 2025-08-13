MCG intensifies drive against illegal encroachments across Gurugram

The Municipal Corporation of Gurugram’s (MCG) Street Vending Management Team has stepped up efforts to clear illegal encroachments from roads, footpaths, green belts, and other public spaces across the city. The latest campaign covered key locations including Mayfield Garden, Nirvana Central Road, Islampur, Sector 38, Sohna Road, Badshahpur, Subhash Chowk, Sant Ravidas Marg, Laxman Vihar, Railway Road, and Sector 47. Activists allege eight to ten earthmoving machines have been deployed in the site. (Parveen Kumar/HT Photo)

During the drive, unauthorised structures were dismantled, handcarts and stalls seized, and kiosks, makeshift sheds, and tin shelters removed from public land, officials said. The MCG’s enforcement team has warned vendors and other encroachers to refrain from reoccupying the cleared spaces, or they will face legal consequences, including heavy penalties and permanent confiscation of goods

MCG commissioner Pradeep Dahiya described the campaign as part of a broader strategy to improve the city’s urban environment. “Our goal is to make Gurugram a clean, organised, and encroachment-free city. The Street Vending Management Team is continuously working to remove encroachments from roads and public areas. We appeal to residents to follow the rules and cooperate in keeping their surroundings clean. Encroachments not only affect the city’s beauty and cleanliness but also lead to traffic congestion and safety concerns. The MCG is fully committed to addressing these issues,” he said.

The crackdown has been met with positive feedback from residents who long considered illegal encroachments a problem. Rajesh Arora, a Sector 47 resident, said, “It’s high time the authorities acted. For months, footpaths in our area have been blocked by vendors, forcing pedestrians to walk on the road and putting them at risk.” Similarly, Meenakshi Sharma of Nirvana Country noted the sanitation concerns tied to such encroachments: “Encroachments not only block public spaces but also become hotspots for garbage dumping. Clearing them is essential to keep our neighbourhoods clean.”

However, some citizens expressed concerns over the sustainability of the drive. “These drives have happened before, but vendors come back within weeks. Without sustained monitoring, this effort will lose its impact,” warned Sunil Mehta, a resident of Sohna Road.

Responding to such concerns, MCG officials assured that follow-up inspections will be conducted regularly and that encroachment-prone areas will remain under close watch. The ultimate goal is to not only clear public spaces but to maintain them, enhancing traffic flow, pedestrian safety, and the city’s overall aesthetics.