MCG intensifies efforts to curb illegal dumping in Gurugram

The Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) has ramped up its efforts to improve city sanitation, focusing on stricter enforcement against illegal dumping, according to officials. Following the recent removal of election posters, banners, and hoardings from the city’s main roads, MCG sanitation teams have been instructed to increase their on-ground presence to ensure thorough cleaning of garbage vulnerable points (GVPs). MCG commissioner Narhari Singh Bangar along with other corporation officials during a spot visit on Sunday. (HT Photo)

During a meeting on Saturday, MCG additional commissioner Dr Balpreet Singh spoke about the need for continuous vigilance, especially in areas prone to illegal dumping. “CCTV cameras will soon be installed at GVPs to monitor and curb illegal dumping more effectively. The MCG is continuously working towards keeping Gurugram clean, but illegal dumping has been observed even after areas have been cleaned. With the installation of CCTV cameras starting November 1, we hope to put a stop to this,” said Dr. Singh. These cameras are expected to help identify offenders, allowing authorities to take appropriate legal action and impose fines where necessary, he added.

Municipal Commissioner Narhari Singh Bangar said they will intensify the city’s cleanliness and waste management efforts. “Our goal is to make Gurugram one of the cleanest cities in the country. We are taking every possible measure to ensure that sanitation teams are regularly monitoring critical areas, and the installation of CCTV cameras will play a pivotal role in maintaining cleanliness standards. Residents’ cooperation is also vital to the success of this drive,” Bangar said.

In the meeting, the officials announced that MCG is also focusing on preventing the formation of new GVPs in key areas such as main roads, service lanes, and green belt zones, especially around National Highway 8. They have deployed teams to monitor agencies responsible for sanitation and have ordered strict enforcement of cleanliness regulations. Similarly, bulk waste generators are being targeted as well, with new fines and mandatory registration requirements on the online portal to ensure compliance.

This intensified campaign comes as part of the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs’ “Swachhata Hi Seva” initiative. MCG is actively promoting the campaign in all four zones of Gurugram, urging residents to take responsibility for keeping their neighbourhoods clean and avoiding illegal dumping. At the meeting, officials also stressed the urgency of expediting waste transportation to the Bandhwari landfill.