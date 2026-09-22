MCG issues notice to firm over waste dumping in Gurugram’s Sec 23

The Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) has issued a notice to a private firm for dumping industrial waste on a vacant land in Sector 23, officials said on Monday. The firm has seven days to explain the dumping and submit its BWG registration details and arrangements with an MCG-empanelled authorised agency. (HT Archive)

Officials said that during inspection of the site, the team found papers and documents with the name of the firm among the dumped waste. The civic body noted that and issued a letter to the firm, asking for a written explanation.

As per the notice issued by the MCG, seen by HT, the papers bearing the firm’s name recovered during an inspection, indicated a prima facie link between the waste and the establishment.

The notice further mentioned that as per directions by the National Green Tribunal (NGT), dumping of bulk waste by a bulk waste generator at an unauthorised site attracts environmental compensation of ₹25,000 for the first instance and ₹50,000 for subsequent instances.

The MCG has therefore directed the firm to deposit ₹25,000 and ensure that the establishment is registered as a bulk waste generator (BWG) with the civic body. The notice gives the firm seven days to submit a written explanation, along with details of its BWG registration and waste management arrangements with an MCG-empanelled authorised agency.

Meanwhile, HT had reported on May 30 that MCG has shortlisted 20 agencies for managing waste generated by bulk waste generators across the city.

Pradeep Dahiya, MCG commissioner, said that dumping waste in public places is a punishable offence. “Industrial units and other BWGs, in particular, must ensure proper disposal of waste they generate in accordance with prescribed regulations. Strict actions will be taken against those who fail to comply with the rules,” he said.