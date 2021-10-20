MCG kicks off fogging drive as dengue cases rise

Amid surging dengue cases in the district, the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) started its citywide fogging drive from Sector 4 on Wednesday. The total dengue count stood at 189 on Wednesday, with five new cases recorded on the day.

Officials said that on Wednesday, the civic body procured around a dozen new fogging machines to launch the drive.

“Around a dozen new fogging machines were procured today (Wednesday) following which we decided to launch the drive on an immediate basis starting from Sector 4. We are creating a schedule for the drives in consultation with the RWAs [residents’ welfare associations], ward councillors, and on the basis of complaints received on MCG’s social media handle,” Hariom Attri, joint commissioner (headquarters), MCG, who is overlooking the fogging drive, said.

So far, the MCG was only conducting fogging activities in areas from which residents posted complaints on its social media handle, as it was short of necessary equipment.

During a House meeting on October 11, the MCG decided to procure fogging machines as well as start a citywide fogging drive, after councillors raised the issue of poor fumigation due to broken equipment.

On Wednesday, Attri said that the MCG would procure 21 fogging machines in total, of which five would be vehicle-mounted ones and the rest hand-held devices.

“Around nine remaining fogging machines will arrive on Thursday, taking the total number of such machines to 36. Of the 36, 11 are vehicle-mounted while the remaining are hand-held machines,” Attri said.

Lack of proper fogging has been a major concern for residents, as dengue cases continue to surge, with over 100 cases reported over the past two weeks.

As per a release from the district administration, the highest number of dengue cases was reported on October 6, when 83 cases were recorded.

This year’s dengue count is the highest since 2015, when Gurugram recorded 451 such cases. As many as 86, 66, 93, 22 and 51 cases were reported from 2016-2020, respectively.

A senior MCG official privy to the matter said that around 110 officials, comprising five to six teams, will be deployed for fogging for extensive ward-wise coverage.

“Besides fogging, the team will have multiple responsibilities such as checking houses for stagnant water or larvae inside coolers, pots, utensils, tyres, or any other such items and accordingly, issuing notices to such violators,” the official said.

So far, the MCG has issued over 12,700 notices in the district.

“During this dengue crisis, residents have been alerting their respective local RWAs regarding water stagnation or mosquito breeding spots on a daily basis. RWAs, thus. tend to have greater localised knowledge about such matters. RWAs working in tandem with the MCG for the fogging drives can help reduce dengue cases,” Dhruv Bansal, spokesperson, Gurgaon Citizens Council (GCC), an umbrella body of RWAs in the city, said.