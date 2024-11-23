MCG launches campaign to boost public sanitation

The Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) has launched the Swachh Toilet Campaign, coinciding with World Toilet Day, and will run until December 25, marking Good Governance Day, officials said. The campaign aims to improve the cleanliness, maintenance, and beautification of all public and community toilets in the district, ensuring better sanitation standards for all residents, they added. These efforts, already conducted in over 10 public toilets, aim to raise awareness about proper sanitation practices and will expand to more facilities in the coming weeks, MCG officials said. (HT Archive)

Ashok Kumar Garg, commissioner of MCG, said that the five-week campaign will focus on upgrading toilets constructed under the Swachh Bharat Mission and other initiatives. “The goal is to ensure these facilities are cleaner and more organised, providing citizens with better sanitation,” he added.

As part of the initiative, MCG has partnered with ICUC, an empaneled agency, to implement Information, Education, and Communication (IEC) activities, MCG officials said. These efforts, already conducted in over 10 public toilets, aim to raise awareness about proper sanitation practices and will expand to more facilities in the coming weeks, they added.