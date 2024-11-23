Menu Explore
Search Search
Saturday, Nov 23, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

MCG launches campaign to boost public sanitation

ByLeena Dhankhar
Nov 23, 2024 06:08 AM IST

As part of the initiative, MCG has partnered with ICUC, an empaneled agency, to implement Information, Education, and Communication (IEC) activities

The Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) has launched the Swachh Toilet Campaign, coinciding with World Toilet Day, and will run until December 25, marking Good Governance Day, officials said. The campaign aims to improve the cleanliness, maintenance, and beautification of all public and community toilets in the district, ensuring better sanitation standards for all residents, they added. 

These efforts, already conducted in over 10 public toilets, aim to raise awareness about proper sanitation practices and will expand to more facilities in the coming weeks, MCG officials said.  (HT Archive)
These efforts, already conducted in over 10 public toilets, aim to raise awareness about proper sanitation practices and will expand to more facilities in the coming weeks, MCG officials said.  (HT Archive)

Ashok Kumar Garg, commissioner of MCG, said that the five-week campaign will focus on upgrading toilets constructed under the Swachh Bharat Mission and other initiatives. “The goal is to ensure these facilities are cleaner and more organised, providing citizens with better sanitation,” he added. 

As part of the initiative, MCG has partnered with ICUC, an empaneled agency, to implement Information, Education, and Communication (IEC) activities, MCG officials said. These efforts, already conducted in over 10 public toilets, aim to raise awareness about proper sanitation practices and will expand to more facilities in the coming weeks, they added. 

Catch every big hit,...
See more
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!.

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, November 23, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On