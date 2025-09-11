MCG launches ‘Mission Bright Gurugram’ to fix faulty streetlights

The Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) has launched a citywide campaign to repair and upgrade streetlights under its “Mission Bright Gurugram” initiative, officials said on Wednesday. The drive began with work across 11 wards where faulty lights were repaired and new ones installed to ensure safer, well-lit streets. MCG workers repair a streetlight at Saraswati Vihar in Maruti Housing Colony during the “Mission Bright Gurugram” drive, in Gurugram, Wednesday. (HT Photo)

The initiative, launched under the directions of MCG commissioner Pradeep Dahiya, is being carried out zone-wise and will continue until all wards are covered. Officials said the campaign involves comprehensive inspection of existing streetlights, with teams tasked to fix non-functional lights immediately and replace them if required.

“This drive is not just about fixing bulbs; it’s about creating a safer, better-lit Gurugram where residents can move about with ease and security. Streetlights are central to road safety, crime prevention, and the overall aesthetics of the city,” commissioner Dahiya said. He urged residents to report faulty lights through MCG’s grievance portals so that timely action can be taken.

Executive engineer Sachin Yadav said daily inspections will be carried out. “Our objective is that no stretch in Gurugram should remain in darkness. Every complaint received will be addressed as part of this drive,” he said.

Residents welcomed the campaign, noting that poor lighting has been a long-standing problem across colonies and arterial roads. “In our area, some stretches have been dark for months. We raised complaints, but the response was slow. If MCG maintains regular monitoring after this drive, it will improve both safety and quality of life, especially for women and children,” said Anjoo Saini, a resident of Sector 5.

Another resident, Deepika Narayan Bhardwaj from Sector 46, said poor lighting often contributes to accidents and petty crimes. “Street lights are not just about convenience, they save lives. A dark road is more prone to accidents and crime. This initiative is a welcome step, but MCG must ensure that these lights are maintained consistently, not just repaired once and forgotten,” she said.